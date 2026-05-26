Latvia secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Swiss group thanks to a commanding 8:1 win over Hungary. The Latvians were already 3-0 up after the first period, but the Baltic team's victory means that Germany no longer has a chance of reaching the knockout round. Austria and the USA will duel for the last remaining quarter-final ticket in Group A from 16:20. The winner advances to the next round.

Norway, who had already qualified for the knockout round before the last group game, beat Denmark 4-3 after extra time in Freiburg. The Norwegians only had to concede the equalizer two seconds before the third siren. A win after 60 minutes would have earned Petter Thoresen's team 2nd place. The Norwegians can still be overtaken by the Czech Republic and are still a possible quarter-final opponent for Switzerland. Sweden and Slovakia will decide the last quarter-finalist in Group B from 16:20. The Scandinavians need a win after 60 minutes to overtake the Slovaks.