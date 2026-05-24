Latvia is on course for the quarter-finals at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Zurich and Fribourg. With a 6:0 victory against Great Britain, the Latvians also sealed the British team's immediate relegation.

The Latvians won their first World Championship medal in 2023 with bronze, but then narrowly missed out on the last eight twice. Now they should be able to advance to the knockout phase again in Zurich.

Just one day after their surprise win against world champions USA, the team led by captain Rudolfs Balcers easily fulfilled their compulsory task against the British, who are still without points. The ZSC Lions forward scored his sixth goal of the tournament in a well-deserved 6-0 win.

A win against Hungary on Tuesday to conclude the preliminary round would secure Latvia's place in the quarter-finals. The promoted Great Britain, on the other hand, will be relegated directly to the second-highest Division 1A, as they were in 2024.

Italy's first points win

The same fate could befall Italy in the other group. Although the Italians, with Kloten goalie Davide Fadani between the posts, picked up their first point in the 2:3 after penalties against Denmark in their sixth game, they will need a win after 60 minutes against Slovenia on Monday to leave the Slovenians behind.

Denmark, on the other hand, put their relegation worries behind them with their second win of the tournament, having caused a sensation last year with their historic semi-final appearance at their home World Cup.