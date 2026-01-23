The new Super League season kicks off this coming weekend. blue Sport sits down with FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner to look ahead to the upcoming season.

FCB Coach on the Start of the Season Lichtsteiner: “We Want to Play High-Intensity Soccer for 90 Minutes”

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel missed out on both the championship and a European qualifying spot last season.

In the new season, the Bebbi want to go all out again—with “power soccer,” as Stephan Lichtsteiner explained during preseason training.

To kick off the season, FCB will travel to Geneva to face Servette. blue Sport will broadcast Saturday night’s match live.

FC Basel fell short of its own expectations last season. The 21-time Swiss champion was dethroned by FC Thun and missed out on a qualifying spot for a European tournament.

“We didn’t do everything badly,” says FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, looking back on the past season. However, he notes that the team lacked determination on offense and conceded many goals on counterattacks.

Speaking to blue Sport, Lichtsteiner confirms that FCB is working on team spirit, among other things. “Individuals decide games, but the team wins the championship. We have to embody that.” Lichtsteiner also has a clear plan when it comes to playing style: “We’re working day in and day out to be able to play high-intensity soccer for 90 minutes.”

“You have to be careful not to let your character take a negative turn”

The coach himself, in particular, will certainly not lack intensity. Lichtsteiner took over the position from the dismissed Ludovic Magnin in January 2026 and immediately began racking up yellow cards. After just eleven Super League games, the former national team captain missed a match due to a yellow-card suspension (four cards).

“I’m trying to work on my weaknesses,” says Lichtsteiner when asked about his cautions. “But you can’t ignore your own strengths either.” You have to be careful not to change your character in a way that’s negative. “I was a passionate, emotional soccer player, and that hasn’t changed as a coach.”

Team spirit, high-intensity soccer, and working on his own weaknesses: that’s what Lichtsteiner has set out to do for the new Super League season. He’ll have his first chance to put what he’s learned into practice with his FCB this coming weekend. On Saturday, FC Basel will face Servette on the road.