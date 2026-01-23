The traffic jam southbound in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel had already reached a length of 20 kilometers by 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. By shortly after noon, the traffic jam had shortened to 18 kilometers, according to the TCS.

It’s a familiar sight during the holiday season in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel: Traffic often backs up for several kilometers. (File photo)

After 1:00 p.m., traffic on the A2 highway heading south was still backed up for 18 kilometers between Altdorf and Göschenen (UR) across several sections. Travelers faced delays of up to 3 hours. Travelers are advised to take a wide detour around the area. The recommended detour is via the A13 San Bernardino Tunnel. Other alternatives include the A9 via the Simplon and the Great St. Bernard Passes, or the Lötschberg car ferry.

Heading north, traffic was backed up for 4 kilometers on the A2 from Chiasso toward Gotthard between Quinto and the Airolo traffic control point. The delay was up to 40 minutes.

Due to the summer vacation, traffic jams are currently common southbound in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel. This is especially true because many travelers from Germany and the Netherlands are passing through Switzerland.