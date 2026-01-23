A swimmer who had been missing since Tuesday in the Aare River near Interlaken, Bern, has been found dead. The 19-year-old Polish man was found unresponsive on Sunday, according to the district attorney's office.

A swimmer who had been missing since Tuesday in the Aare River near Interlaken, Bern, was found dead on Sunday. (Featured image)

Last Tuesday evening, the man jumped off the Beaurivage Bridge into the river. After the jump, he briefly surfaced before disappearing beneath the water, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Oberland Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The report of the missing person was received by the Bern Cantonal Police shortly after 8:50 p.m. A search operation was immediately launched, which also involved a helicopter.

Initial efforts were unsuccessful. On Sunday morning, the lifeless person was finally discovered near the canal promenade, the statement continued.

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident is currently underway. According to the latest information, the public prosecutor's office says the focus is on the possibility that an accident occurred.