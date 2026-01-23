The traffic jam southbound in front of the Gotthard North Portal had already reached a length of 20 kilometers by shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. This corresponds to a wait time of three hours and 20 minutes, according to the TCS.

It’s a familiar sight during the holiday season in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel: Traffic often backs up for several kilometers. (File photo)

Traffic on the A2 highway heading south was backed up in several sections between Altdorf and Göschenen (UR). Travelers are advised to take a wide detour around the area. The recommended detour is via the A13 San Bernardino Tunnel. Other alternatives include the A9 via the Simplon and the Great St. Bernard Passes, or the Lötschberg car ferry.

Due to the summer vacation, traffic jams are likely to occur frequently at this time heading south from the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel. This is especially true because many travelers from Germany and the Netherlands are passing through Switzerland.