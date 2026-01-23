Flames are destroying campgrounds and homes: Vacationers are fleeing to boats, trains, and exhibition halls. Who is helping those affected now?

Plumes of smoke from the wildfires southeast of the seaside resort of Lacanau-Ocean (in the background, right) darken the sky as they drift across the dunes on the north beach.

Here's what it's all about The wildfire on France's Atlantic coast continues to spread and is now raging across an area of 12,500 hectares.

53 houses and a campground have been destroyed. 44,000 people have been evacuated.

Dramatic scenes unfolded at a horse breeding farm in Biscarrosse. The horses were let out of their stalls so they could escape the approaching fire. Summary created with

The wildfire on France’s Atlantic coast continues to spread, leading to the evacuation of additional towns and thousands more tourists. According to the prefecture, 44,000 people have now been evacuated from the popular vacation region near Bordeaux. The fire has spread across 12,500 hectares and destroyed 53 homes and a campground. Firefighters are on the scene with 1,000 personnel, nine firefighting planes, and two firefighting helicopters. So far, 42 firefighters have been injured.

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According to the city of Bordeaux, preparations are underway to accommodate additional evacuees in the city’s exhibition halls, which can house up to 10,000 people. Starting this morning, vacationers and residents of Cap Ferret were also evacuated by boat and taken to Arcachon. From there, the railway company deployed additional trains to Bordeaux to continue the transport. To assist with the evacuations, oyster fishermen in the region also offered their boats. At the request of the fire department, farmers supported the firefighting efforts by providing 40 tanker trucks.

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Due to another fire on the Atlantic coast south of Bordeaux, near the town of Biscarrosse, 23,000 people were evacuated. Here, too, campsites and vacation accommodations were primarily affected. A shopping center in the region, which included an electronics store, was completely destroyed by fire.

There were also dramatic scenes at a horse farm in Biscarrosse. As seen in video footage published by the newspaper *Le Figaro*, the horses were let out of their stalls so they could gallop across the street to escape the approaching fire.