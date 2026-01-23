Fifty years ago, a spy scandal rocked Switzerland: On August 9, 1976, retired Brigadier Jean-Louis Jeanmaire was arrested. He was accused of passing secret military documents to the Soviet intelligence service.

Brigadier Jean-Louis Jeanmaire is led away by police after the trial at the Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne in June 1977.

In June 1977, the 2nd Divisional Court in Lausanne sentenced him to 18 years in prison, demotion, and expulsion from the army for treason—a sentence that was harsher than the 12 years of imprisonment sought by the prosecutor. Federal Councilor Kurt Furgler, then head of the Department of Justice and Police, publicly denounced the former chief of the Air Defense Forces as the “traitor of the century.”

The affair began in 1959 during a military exercise in Ticino. There, the then-Colonel on the General Staff met the Soviet military attaché Vasily Denisenko. Jeanmaire was deeply impressed by the wartime experience of the highly decorated Stalingrad general. Starting in 1962, the two couples maintained a close friendship.

Jeanmaire continuously passed on confidential information and army documents to Denissenko and his successors. According to his own statements, these were merely documents for internal use that were accessible to many soldiers and were not strictly confidential. The military court saw things differently and accused Jeanmaire of a thirst for recognition, vanity, and moral weakness. A tip from U.S. intelligence in the fall of 1974 ultimately led to Jeanmaire’s identification and surveillance.

Doubts About the Verdict

Soon after the trial, doubts arose about the proportionality of the sentence. Critics viewed the proceedings as an example of judicial arbitrariness fueled by the atmosphere of the Cold War. Historian Urs Rauber later described the charges as “trivial.”

In 1990, members of parliament filed a petition calling for a reassessment. The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (EMD-PUK) established in response concluded that Jeanmaire had by no means disclosed top-secret information. Nevertheless, it found no evidence of improper investigations.

For Geneva attorney Jacques Barillon, the case was a clear miscarriage of justice: A hasty confession and summary proceedings had led to a wrongful conviction amid the hysteria of the time.

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The elderly man spent twelve years in the Bellechasse, FR, prison, serving two-thirds of his sentence. There, he is said to have tried, with fatherly strictness, to persuade draft dodgers and “slackers” to get their lives back on track. He was released early in 1988.

Although he was denied official rehabilitation until his death on January 29, 1992, public perception of him changed. The patriot, regarded as strict but down-to-earth, became a media star and even delivered a widely acclaimed August 1 speech at Vue-des-Alpes NE in 1990. Until the very end, the “military-obsessed” Jeanmaire insisted that he had never intended to harm Switzerland.

Born in Biel, Bern, in 1910, Jeanmaire studied architecture at ETH Zurich after graduating from high school. He rose rapidly through the ranks of the military: first in the infantry, then in civil defense, where he became commander in 1969 with the rank of brigadier.

The case also had an impact on the cultural world: Swiss author Urs Widmer explored it in his play *Jeanmaire: A Piece of Switzerland*, and John le Carré in his novel *A Good Soldier*. The complete files in the Federal Archives are under restriction and will not be made available to the public until 2028 at the earliest.

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