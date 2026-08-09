Zürich Emergency Medical Services provided treatment to 906 people at this year's Street Parade. Most of the cases involved cuts, scrapes, or alcohol consumption. The Zurich City Police also arrested 30 people.

The arrests were made on charges including theft, drug trafficking, assault, and violations of the Foreigners and Integration Act, according to a statement released Sunday by the Zurich City Police.

As in the past, reports of altercations, assaults, and physical injuries reportedly increased in the evening and overnight. According to a press release, there have been no reports of serious injuries so far.

The city police also seized just over 50 grams of amphetamine, over 40 grams of ketamine, about 20 grams of cocaine, and over a hundred ecstasy pills.

At the 33rd Street Parade on Saturday, around 900,000 techno fans danced around Lake Zurich. The heat left its mark on this year's event.