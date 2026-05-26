On Wednesday, people will be reading aloud in bookshops, schools, libraries, museums and other places throughout Switzerland. Under the motto "Reading aloud builds bridges", the 9th Swiss Read Aloud Day aims to show how enriching diversity is.

"Reading aloud builds bridges" is the motto of the 9th Swiss Read Aloud Day. On Wednesday, people will read aloud at almost 300 public events throughout Switzerland. (archive picture)

At the Zytglogge Theater in Bern, Swiss legends can be heard in original dialects, at the National Museum in Zurich, children can learn about the museum cat Matilda in an interactive reading and at the Lucerne Theater, the story "Der Tag an dem die Oma das Internet kaputt gemacht hat" by Marc-Uwe Kling will be read: Children and young people will be read to at almost 300 public events and in school or private contexts on Wednesday.

In addition to around 6000 volunteers, celebrities are also involved in the campaign as ambassadors. The most prominent ambassador is Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. In addition to her, the 27 ambassadors include author and journalist Gülsha Adilji, sociologist, author and racism expert Anja Nunyola Glover and "Tagesschau SRF" presenter and reporter Andrea Vetsch. Many of them will read out a story themselves.

With this year's focus, the Swiss Read Aloud Day is "focusing on the power of the spoken word to connect people regardless of origin and language", according to a statement from the Swiss Institute for Child and Youth Media (SIKJM). The institute initiated the Swiss Read Aloud Day. Through stories from different cultures and perspectives, children and young people experience how enriching diversity is and that listening together unites people.