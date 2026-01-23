Shorts, sandals, or flip-flops instead of a suit and tie: As summer temperatures rise, the debate over the appropriate dress code begins in many offices. An expert explains what is considered appropriate in Swiss offices during hot weather—and where the boundaries lie.

Short skirts and open-toed shoes at the office? An expert explains where the boundaries lie when it comes to summer outfits.

What's Still Okay at the Office—and What Isn't

What's Still Okay at the Office—and What Isn't "A business look despite the heat? It takes common sense."

Here's what it's all about Swiss companies generally do not officially relax dress codes during hot weather, but they take a pragmatic approach. Employees are often allowed to adjust their attire as long as it is appropriate for their work and for interacting with customers.

The focus is on striking a balance between comfort and professionalism. The industry, corporate culture, and job role determine whether shorts or sandals are acceptable.

A move toward an official recommendation for shorts, as seen in Japan, is considered rather unlikely in Switzerland. Instead, companies are relying on individualized solutions and common sense. Summary created with

Shorts, sandals, or flip-flops: As soon as the weather gets hot, discussions about the proper dress code flare up even in Swiss offices.

With summers getting hotter and hotter, the question arises as to whether traditional dress codes are still appropriate. Japan is adding fuel to the debate: Due to temperatures reaching up to 38 degrees, Tokyo is now even recommending that employees wear shorts to the office.

What are the rules here? blue News asks Lydia Leipzig, who is the communications director for the Freiburg Employers' Association.

Have you noticed that Swiss companies are relaxing their dress codes due to the increasingly frequent heat waves?

Lydia Leipzig: We’re seeing a more pragmatic approach rather than an actual, widespread relaxation of dress codes. When temperatures are particularly high, many companies use common sense and allow for some flexibility in dress—provided this is compatible with their work and interactions with customers or business partners. However, this practice varies greatly depending on the industry.

Which dress codes are most often the subject of debate in the summer?

The discussions generally revolve around striking the right balance between comfort and professionalism. The focus is less on establishing new rules and more on determining which adjustments are consistent with the company’s image and the requirements of the respective role.

Are shorts or sandals more widely accepted in companies today than they were a few years ago?

It's difficult to generalize about this. Some companies may indeed take a more relaxed approach, especially in roles that don't involve direct customer contact. However, the key factors are the company culture, the industry, and the specific role.

In which industries are traditional dress codes still particularly strict?

In industries where representation, customer contact, consulting, or certain leadership roles play an important part, there are generally stricter dress code requirements. However, even here, customs can vary from company to company.

Is the traditional business dress code still appropriate as temperatures rise?

Professionalism isn’t limited to a specific dress code. What matters most is presenting an appearance that is appropriate for the work environment and the people you’re interacting with. In this sense, professionalism, comfort, and common sense can certainly go hand in hand—even in extreme heat.

Do younger employees today expect more flexibility when it comes to their choice of clothing?

Expectations are likely to continue evolving among younger generations—particularly when it comes to flexibility in the workplace in general. At the same time, however, we’re seeing that even young employees understand how important it is to adapt their attire to their specific professional environment. It is therefore more a matter of striking a balance than of fundamentally questioning existing dress codes.

Could a trend similar to the one in Japan take hold in Switzerland as well?

The cultural, social, and professional contexts vary widely, which is why comparisons are only possible to a limited extent. In Switzerland, we tend to see a pragmatic approach, in which each company tailors its practices to its specific business activities, clientele, and corporate culture. Rather than a uniform trend or general recommendations, we expect that solutions will continue to be found on a case-by-case basis—with the goal of balancing employee comfort with professional requirements.

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