What began hesitantly has now become a reality. “Migration literature” has evolved into post-migrant literature, which naturally incorporates the theme of migration. However, this development has also required shifts within the literary world.

Although Swiss voters approved the Deportation Initiative in 2007, this has not changed the fact that the issue of migration continues to shape Swiss literature—and that the literary scene is also becoming increasingly diverse. (File photo)

Literature thrives on the richness of its subject matter and themes. Since the 1970s, authors with experiences of migration have made significant contributions to ensuring that Swiss literature remains vibrant and artistically diverse. Over the past few decades, “migration literature” has emerged from its niche and now enjoys widespread recognition.

Two books exemplify this shift. In 2003, Martin R. Dean published his eighth novel, *Meine Väter* (*My Fathers*). He was already an established author when, with this novel, he made a shift toward autofictional writing and brought his father’s Caribbean “homeland” into focus. A visit to Trinidad, however, shows the protagonist that he has long since become Swiss. “I am me” is his succinct, almost apologetic conclusion—behind which one may surmise the author’s own perspective.

Dean and Nadj Abonji

In 2010, musician and author Melinda Nadj Abonji caused a stir with her novel *Tauben fliegen auf*. The book, for which she received the German and Swiss Book Awards, clearly struck a chord. Told from the perspective of the daughter, Ildikó, it tells the story of the Koscis family, who are building a new life in Switzerland and encountering suspicion and resistance along the way.

Nadj Abonji does not rely on realistic storytelling, but instead uses interweaving and repetition to craft a subtle, rhythmic narrative structure. Through this structure, the narrator also breaks free before bidding farewell to her home in the book—a place where she has learned all too well to remain silent in the face of hostility and humiliation.

Dean and Nadj Abonji are key voices in public discourse today. With a critical and incisive approach, they challenge the notion of the “other” as defined by migration and instead call for issues such as exclusion and diversity to be discussed across cultural backgrounds and for texts to be judged on the basis of their literary merit.

The New Normal

Against this backdrop, diversity has become the new normal. Above all, this is linked to a new awareness among the younger generation of writers. They are no longer concerned with integration or assimilation, but rather with equitable participation at all levels of society and politics.

This, of course, includes the right to criticism or satire, as Fatima Moumouni asserts in her writings and Nora Osagiobare does in her book *Daily Soap*. It is no coincidence that recent post-migrant literature shares its social sensibility with the LGBTQ+ community.

The number of writers with an immigrant background is growing steadily. Among them are names such as Franco Supino, Catalin Dorian Florescu, Dana Grigorcea, Yusuf Yeşilöz, Elisa Shua Dusapin, Eugène, Meral Kureyshi, Kathy Zarnegin, Usama Al Shahmani, and Ralph Tharayil. Without them, there would be no Swiss literature. Most write in one of the national languages, though occasionally—like the internationally renowned Elvira Dones—they switch between their mother tongue and a national language. Furthermore, second-generation writers have usually learned German before starting school and have adopted a dialect.

The growing list also reflects just how broad the spectrum of “hybrid identities” (Micieli) and “probable origins” (Ivna Žic) has become, extending today beyond Europe to Africa and Asia.

Changes in the Literary World

Another process has progressed more slowly so far: the transformation of structures within the literary world. A look at handbooks on Swiss literature—most of which were published before 2000—reveals virtually nothing about the concept of migration.

Until recently, even the numerous anthologies of “contemporary” Swiss literature contained hardly any references to writers with a migrant background. Only a few specific publications, such as the volume *Küsse und eilige Rosen* (1998) or *Diskurse in die Weite* (2010), addressed the topic of migration.

But awareness of this issue has also grown in literary circles and institutions. Increasing attention is being paid to texts that stray from the Swiss mainstream. Juries and panels are becoming more diverse, research is focusing on post-migrant literature, and the Solothurn Literature Days, for example, are making room for it without any specific labeling. The path has been laid out.

The Tricky Term “Migration Literature”

Books written by immigrants are often grouped under the term “migration literature.” This is convenient, but the term has its pitfalls. For it pushes the writers labeled as such into a niche: into a “gentle exclusion,” as the author Eugène once put it.

Yet the term actually signifies the exact opposite: openness to experiences, motivations, and writing styles. The topic of migration opens up new worlds that lead beyond Switzerland’s narrow confines. Furthermore, it broadens the range of literary expression, thereby revitalizing literature as a whole.

As a result, a new term has become established in recent years: post-migrant literature. It draws on the concept of the “post-migrant,” which holds that experiences of migration have always shaped society and are therefore not suitable as a criterion for distinction.*

* This article by Beat Mazenauer, Keystone-SDA, was produced with the support of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.