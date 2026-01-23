An experiment of historic significance could be launched in Graubünden. The hope: to directly detect dark matter.

Lucas Lombriser has realistic hopes that an international large-scale experiment will one day take place in Sedrun.

Here's what it's all about Sedrun, GR, is considered the favorite for an international research project.

Plans call for a 1,000-meter-long atomic interferometer in the Porta Alpina shaft.

The experiment could provide historical evidence of dark matter. Summary created with

Researchers hope that a 500-million experiment will provide direct evidence of dark matter. Sedrun, GR, is a potential site for the experiment. Lucas Lombriser, who is leading the feasibility studies at the Porta Alpina shaft, considers Sedrun a “frontrunner.”

At the heart of the experiment is a so-called atomic interferometer on an unprecedented scale. A 1,000-meter experiment could be installed in the shaft in Sedrun—so far, only 10-meter experiments have been in operation.

According to Lombriser, the 1,000-meter atomic interferometer could fill a gap that exists in current measurement systems in the high- and low-frequency ranges. Researchers hope that this could be used to detect dark matter—which would be a historic achievement.

It is still unclear whether the experiment will actually take place in Sedrun one day, and it is also a political issue. However, Lombriser says, “As far as I know, Porta Alpina is the only site in Europe that has already been studied in such detail for one-kilometer measurements.”

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