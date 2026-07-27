Dogs in the office are all the rage. Some swear by the relaxed atmosphere and improved team morale, while others feel disturbed or even uncomfortable. Two blue News editors, two opinions—a pro-and-con look at four-legged friends in the workplace.

Should this dog go to the office with its owner? Some say yes, others say no.

Here's what it's all about Are dogs in the office an asset or a burden?

blue-News editor Bruno Bötschi believes that a workplace should be comfortable for everyone—including people with anxiety or allergies.

blue-News editor Bruno Bötschi believes that a workplace should be comfortable for everyone—including people with anxiety or allergies. Sven Ziegler, Desk Manager, disagrees: With clear rules, office dogs can help create a more relaxed work environment and strengthen the team.

Sven Ziegler, Desk Manager, disagrees: With clear rules, office dogs can help create a more relaxed work environment and strengthen the team. Both agree on one thing: Bringing your dog along shouldn't be taken for granted—a "no" must be accepted just as much as a "yes." Summary created with

"A dog in the office? That's a nightmare for me."

“I’m sure you don’t mind if I bring Bello to the office, do you?” My coworker looked at me with her loyal, dog-like eyes. Before I could even say anything, she added, “Bello is only here on Mondays and Fridays.”

Of course, I could have said no. In theory. In practice, the answer had long been a foregone conclusion. Anyone who objects to having a dog in the office is considered a heartless dog hater.

Hardly any other topic is as romanticized these days as the office dog. It’s said to lift spirits, reduce stress, and bring coworkers closer together. Studies even attest to its calming effect. Given the high costs of mental illness, an office dog is reportedly worthwhile from an economic standpoint as well.

But there’s one thing that’s often overlooked: Not everyone feels comfortable around dogs. And I think that deserves just as much respect as a love for our four-legged friends.

When I was a teenager, I was attacked from behind by a dog while I was jogging. Ever since then, I've felt uneasy, especially around large, unfamiliar dogs.

Irrational? Maybe. But fear is rarely rational.

An office is a workplace, not an amusement park. It should be a place where all employees feel safe and can concentrate on their work. Anyone who is afraid of dogs, is allergic to them, or feels disturbed by barking and running around should not have to justify themselves.

But what bothers me the most isn't the dog at all. It's the assumption that everyone is happy to have a dog in the office.

If someone were to put a cat or a parrot next to their desk, it would probably spark a debate. With a dog, on the other hand, approval is practically a given.

That's why I hope the question from the beginning will become a real question again: "I'm sure you don't mind if I bring Bello to the office, do you?"

It bothers me.

Bruno Bötschi, News/Entertainment Editor

"A dog can do the job better"

Having a dog at the office isn't a fundamental right. No one should just bring their four-legged friend to work and assume that everyone will be happy about it. Still, I'm convinced that, when done right, a dog can make the workplace a better place.

I myself adopted a female dog from an animal shelter. Since then, I’ve learned just how much patience and responsibility a dog requires. It’s not just a matter of having the dog walk alongside you. It needs clear routines, consideration, and someone who takes its needs seriously. At first, everything is scary.

But especially in the hectic day-to-day of the news cycle, a dog can also do you good. When one story follows another and your mind is consumed by deadlines, a dog forces you to take a short break. Just five minutes outside are often enough to help you think more clearly afterward. That’s more valuable than you might initially think. Even just spending your lunch break in the fresh air is a win.

A dog can also be an asset to the team. It gets people talking, lightens the mood, and creates little moments that would otherwise rarely happen in the day-to-day office routine.

Of course, this only works if there are rules. The dog isn’t allowed to jump on anyone, roam around the office, or become a distraction for coworkers. We need dog-free zones and, above all, an honest agreement. That’s why my dog is on a leash at my desk, which is at the edge of the room—and he doesn’t bark. This way, the dog has a safe environment, and anyone who doesn’t want anything to do with him isn’t forced to interact with him.

Because Bruno is right when he writes: You can't just brush aside fear or allergies. "He's really very sweet" isn't a valid argument.

That’s why an office dog isn’t a good fit everywhere. But if the dog feels comfortable, the owner takes responsibility, and the team is on board, the dog can be more than just a nice distraction.

For me, having a dog in the office isn't a nightmare. It can bring calm, companionship, and a little distraction to what is often a pretty hectic workday. Especially in our line of work, that's a real plus—at least for me.

But only if a "no" is accepted just as much as a "yes."

Sven Ziegler, Desk Manager

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