Following the National Day holiday, the Basel-Landschaft police reported positive results regarding the canton-wide ban on open fires and fireworks. In Zurich as well, the day was generally peaceful, as Schutz & Rettung Zurich told Keystone-SDA in response to an inquiry.

In four cases, individuals were reported to the authorities for violating cantonal regulations, the Basel-Landschaft police announced on Sunday. Aside from these incidents, the National Day passed quietly both during the day and at night with regard to the ban on open fires and fireworks.

According to a press release, the Basel-Landschaft Police responded to 11 calls on National Day in connection with the ban on open fires and fireworks. These were primarily “reports of people who wanted to barbecue with wood or charcoal or had already lit such a fire.” In some cases, the patrols were able to inform the individuals concerned of the applicable regulations in a timely manner, the statement added.