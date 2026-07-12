The Zurich Police Department explains the "zipper principle" on Instagram—and the post goes viral. Many people were apparently unaware of the correct procedure, as the comments show.

Here's what it's all about The Zurich Cantonal Police explains the "zipper principle" in an Instagram Story—and it's generating a lot of buzz.

Anyone who drives all the way to the end and only then changes lanes is doing the right thing, as the Zurich Police Department emphasizes.

In doing so, she dispels a myth that is apparently still widespread.

Since January 1, 2021, the zipper principle has been required by law. Summary created with

Many people turn up their noses when, during a zipper merge, another driver speeds past and only changes lanes at the end of the line. But this frustration is unwarranted, as the Zurich Cantonal Police explains in a widely viewed Instagram video. Drivers who move all the way to the front of the line before changing lanes aren’t being inconsiderate—they’re doing the right thing.

"Do you ever get annoyed when someone drives all the way to the front during a lane merge and only then changes lanes?" asks the Zurich Cantonal Police, adding: "That's exactly the right way to do it."

The procedure is required by law

The Zurich Police Department has struck a chord with its Instagram Story. Within two days, the video received over 25,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments. Many people were apparently unaware of the correct context, and numerous users expressed their gratitude accordingly.

Since January 1, 2021, the zipper method has been required by law. Anyone who disregards it risks a fine, as the Zurich Cantonal Police emphasizes in its Instagram Story: “Both lanes are used until the lanes narrow; only then do drivers merge alternately. This allows traffic to flow more smoothly and prevents unnecessary traffic jams.”