Work four days, take three days off—for the same pay. A Zurich hairdresser tested this much-discussed work model. The result was surprising: Customers went along with it, and employees were thrilled. Still, the experiment shows why the 4-day workweek isn’t perfect for everyone.

Murat Tokay's hair salon in Zurich's Enge neighborhood: For two months, the team worked there only from Tuesday through Friday.

Here's what it's all about Four days of work, three days off—Zurich-based hairstylist Murat Tokay is putting this approach to the test.

The response from customers has been largely positive.

The response from customers has been largely positive. Even the six-person team at Tokay has little desire to go back to the old model after the test.

Even the six-person team at Tokay has little desire to go back to the old model after the test. But the entrepreneur soon realizes: The 4-day workweek comes at a price. Summary created with

The four-day workweek is frequently discussed in Switzerland as a possible work model for the future. But how does it work in a country where customers expect appointments, opening hours matter, and Saturday has long been considered the most important business day?

Zurich-based hairstylist Murat Tokay tested this in his salon for two months. During the trial period, his team worked only from Tuesday through Friday. For the employees, this meant three consecutive days off—while still receiving the same pay.

"There is a very high demand today for a better work-life balance," says Murat Tokay in response to a question from blue News. Many employees would like to have more consecutive days off.

That's how the experiment came about

The hairdresser got the specific idea at a business seminar. There, a business owner from Amsterdam told him how he had successfully reduced the five-day workweek to four days. “That idea just wouldn’t leave my mind.”

Murat Tokay has been running his hair salon in Zurich's Enge neighborhood since 2014. zVg

Back at his hair salon, Murat Tokay presented the idea to his six employees. The reactions were positive. But what was crucial to him was that it shouldn’t be a decision imposed from above. “The desire to try out this model came very strongly from the team itself.” Together, they decided to test the model for two months.

However, it wasn't a typical 80-percent week. The agreed-upon 43-hour workweek remained the same; it was simply spread out over four days.

He worked on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, and on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. His pay remained the same. “It was important to me that the four-day workweek didn’t come with any financial losses,” said Tokay.

The transition required quite a bit of preparation. Back in November, the team had already decided to conduct the test run in April and May.

Because there were already many appointments on the calendar at that time, Tokay had to plan ahead. Saturdays were deliberately kept free, and some appointments were rescheduled. “A change like this only works if it’s prepared professionally.”

Customers are on board—but there's a catch

According to Murat Tokay, customers also reacted surprisingly positively. Because the salon remained open until 8 p.m. on the four weekdays, many were still able to find suitable appointments. Saturday is no longer automatically the day with the highest sales anyway.

Many customers could also schedule their hair appointments on weekdays—provided the business hours are flexible enough.

Of course, there were also some critical voices. Some customers did not appreciate the store being closed on Saturdays. Overall, however, this group was small. Many, on the other hand, viewed the two-month trial as modern and bold.

Nevertheless, the pilot phase also revealed the model’s limitations. The long workdays were not equally compatible with everyone’s personal lives. Employees with families, in particular, had to reorganize childcare, school schedules, and their daily routines.

Murat Tokay himself felt this at home, too. “During the week, I could hardly ever pick up my kids from hockey or watch them practice.” As a result, his wife had to take on a much greater share of the family’s daily responsibilities.

New questions also arose during operations. What happens with special customer requests on Saturdays, such as for weddings or important occasions? How flexible can we be without compromising the basic principle again?

And when are team meetings, internal training sessions, or staff socials supposed to take place if you’ve barely any energy left after a workday that goes until 8 p.m.?

“The four-day workweek doesn’t just mean cutting out one workday,” says Murat Tokay. Rather, the entire company would have to be reorganized. That, he says, was one of the most important insights from the trial.

Between Enthusiasm and Reality

After the two months, the team took stock during an initial meeting. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive. The three consecutive days off were particularly appreciated.

At the same time, it became clear that certain processes would need to be adjusted if the model is to work in the long term. A second team meeting will now determine whether—and in what form—the salon will continue with the four-day workweek.

For Murat Tokay, the model remains exciting—but he doesn’t romanticize it. On a personal level, he has really enjoyed the long weekends with his family. As an entrepreneur, he sees it as an opportunity to remain an attractive employer and strengthen employee loyalty to the company.

At the same time, he warns against focusing solely on the benefits. “Working hours aren’t disappearing; they’re just being spread out over fewer days.” As a result, individual workdays would become more intense and longer. This could increase stress and make daily life more complicated.

His conclusion is therefore nuanced: The four-day workweek is neither automatically the perfect solution nor merely a short-term trend. “It can be very valuable if it fits the company, the team, and the employees’ lives.”

The key is to take an honest look—at the additional benefits, but also at the drawbacks that may come with them.

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