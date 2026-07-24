Venus is active. For a long time, researchers had assumed the opposite. Now, ETH Zurich has even managed to find evidence of active volcanoes on Earth’s sister planet.

There are huge rift valleys on Venus. They indicate that the planet is still geologically active. (Image: NASA/JPL/USGS)

Venus is an inhospitable place: Temperatures on the rocky planet reach several hundred degrees, and there are no oceans like those on Earth. Nevertheless, there are visible signs of tectonic activity, such as rift systems—some of which are enormous—according to a press release issued Friday by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) Zurich. These resemble those on Earth, such as the African Rift Valley. On Venus, there are rift systems that are 10,000 kilometers long.

It is unclear when these trenches formed. Geoscientists believe they were formed over a hundred million years ago and are therefore relics of the past.

According to the press release, however, ETH researchers led by Taras Gerya, professor of geodynamics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, have now used a new computer model to show that some of the rift faults may have formed only relatively recently. The study has just been published in the journal *Nature Geoscience*. The first author is Xi Yang, who conducted the study as part of his master’s degree under Gerya’s supervision.

Using a new computer model, Yang and his colleagues simulated the trenches in high resolution and three dimensions for the first time. This allowed these structures to be accurately represented in the simulations and provided a better explanation for their formation. Previous simulations relied on simplified assumptions regarding material properties and were often only two-dimensional.