A Qantas Airbus flew from Australia to France for more than 24 hours without a stopover. This means the world's longest nonstop commercial flight could soon become a reality.

The Qantas Airbus landing in Melbourne on Friday during its first test flight.

From Australia to France Airbus Lands a Record-Breaking Aircraft After 24 Hours in the Air

Here's what it's all about A Qantas Airbus flies nonstop from Melbourne, Australia, to Toulouse, France, in more than 24 hours.

The test flight is expected to pave the way for the world's longest flight route.

The Australian airline is focusing on greater range and greater comfort. Summary created with

Almost an entire day on a plane without a layover: Qantas is taking a big step toward its “Project Sunrise.”

A specially equipped Airbus A350-1000ULR successfully landed on Tuesday after completing the longest nonstop test flight from Melbourne to Toulouse.

On Friday, the aircraft had completed its first major test flight, flying from Toulouse to Melbourne. The outbound flight took just over 19 hours.

Next came the even more challenging return flight: The Airbus took off from Melbourne on Monday evening and landed back in Toulouse on Tuesday morning after 24 hours and 23 minutes. The aircraft covered a distance of 16,889 kilometers.

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More than 120,000 people are tracking the flight

The aircraft, with the test registration F-WULR and the name “Vega,” did not fly over the Indian Ocean on its return trip, but instead flew eastward over the Pacific Ocean, the United States, and Canada to Europe.

At times, more than 120,000 users tracked the flight on the Flightradar24 platform. Shortly before landing, the jet once again drew attention with a brief go-around maneuver.

There were no regular passengers on board; instead, there were Airbus test teams and two Qantas pilots.

During the flights, key systems such as the fuel supply, climate control, and cabin conditions were tested. Hoses filled with water were also used to simulate the weight and body heat of passengers.

World's Longest Scheduled Flight Planned

The test is part of Qantas' "Project Sunrise." Starting in late 2027, the Australian airline plans to offer nonstop flights between Sydney and London. Direct flights to New York are set to follow later.

The Sydney–London route, at about 17,000 kilometers and with a flight time of up to 22 hours, would be the world's longest commercial flight route.

For these flights, Qantas is using a specially modified version of the Airbus A350-1000. An additional fuel tank extends the range to up to 18,500 kilometers.

More Space for Travelers

The cabin was also designed with comfort in mind: Instead of maximizing the number of seats, the jet offers only 238 seats—according to Qantas, the lowest seat density of any A350 worldwide.

The airline's goal is to ensure that passengers arrive as refreshed as possible after a flight lasting nearly a full day.

Qantas has ordered a total of twelve A350-1000ULR aircraft. The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in April 2027. However, further testing and certifications are still required before the planned launch of the new long-haul route.

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