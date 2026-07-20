Travelers passing through Palma de Mallorca Airport in late July or early August may need to be patient. Employees of the ground handling company Swissport have announced four days of warning strikes.

Here's what it's all about Warning strikes have been announced at the Palma de Mallorca Airport for late July and early August.

This affects, among other things, check-in, baggage handling, and passenger services.

Flight cancellations are currently considered unlikely, but longer wait times are a possibility. Summary created with

In Mallorca, restrictions are looming at Palma Airport—of all times—during the summer vacation. The CCOO union has announced warning strikes by employees of the ground handling company Swissport.

Work stoppages are planned for July 28 and August 1, 4, and 8. The strikes are scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on each of those days—that is, precisely during times of particularly high passenger volume.

According to the union, employees are suffering from staff shortages, heavy workloads, and insufficient rest periods. The union is also calling for higher wages, more staff, better organization, and additional protection against heat.

Negotiations with Swissport to date have not resulted in an agreement. However, the union emphasizes that it remains open to further discussions. This means there is still a chance that the strikes can be averted at the last minute.

Long wait times instead of flight cancellations

At Palma Airport, Swissport handles, among other things, passenger services, check-in, baggage handling, and various ramp services. The airlines it serves include Condor, TUI, TAP Air Portugal, Air Canada, Etihad Airways, Albastar, and DAT.

Other airlines, such as Ryanair, EasyJet, and Jet2, work with different ground handling providers. Nevertheless, their passengers could also be indirectly affected by delays.

However, complete flight cancellations are not currently expected. Longer wait times at check-in, at the baggage carousels, or at the gates are more likely.

Dispute Over Minimum Operations

To ensure that the airport remains operational despite the strike, Spanish law requires a minimum level of service. However, there is disagreement over what that level should be.

While Swissport, according to the union, is demanding that 99 percent of the workforce continue working, employee representatives consider a rate of 50 percent to be appropriate. The Spanish authorities will decide on the final requirements.

Travelers are advised to use online check-in and to check with their airline for the latest information before departure.