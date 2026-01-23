A discovery at a flea market served as the starting point for Alex Capus’s new novel, *Querfeldein*. The author researched a true story of smuggling set in the Swiss border region. In this interview, he explains what he believes makes for a good historical novel.

The writer Alex Capus prefers it when he doesn't know anyone he's writing about, and he prefers it even more when they're all dead. Then he can do whatever he wants.

Keystone-SDA: Alex Capus, How did you come up with the story for “Querfeldein”?

Alex Capus: I happened to come across a postcard at a flea market that showed the “Gasthof zur Moskau” inn in Schaffhausen. I just couldn’t get that card out of my head. I wanted to know what had happened there. The village of Ramsen, SH, made headlines once in history—and that was precisely the episode I ended up researching.

You used to be a journalist. Is the research you do for historical material in your books similar?

I studied history. Once you’re familiar with the research tools, the research itself becomes a mechanical process. I build up a comprehensive collection of material related to the story I want to tell. The selection process works just like in journalism: What’s relevant, what’s visually striking, and what contributes to my story? And what’s just a nice anecdote that doesn’t really matter and that I unfortunately have to leave out? Leaving things out is very important: otherwise, the plane won’t take off if it gets too heavy.

You mention anecdotes. What other sources do you use?

I did research for this story in the archives, especially at the Federal Archives. And I look at what’s available online. Then there’s the scholarly literature: there are some excellent dissertations on smuggling in the 1930s. In one of them, the smuggler Hermann Weber is mentioned by name over several pages—I was very grateful for that. And of course, I go there. I take a look at this inn and imagine which route I’d take if I were a smuggler heading for Singen. Those are always very emotional moments, because then there isn’t much separating me from my hero. Just a little time, but the place is the same.

How do you create your characters?

The archives rarely reveal how these figures thought, felt, or looked. They list the person’s last name, first name, religious affiliation, and place and date of birth—and that’s about it. Everything else—what the person might have been like, what made them tick, and what they did next and why—you have to imagine for yourself. I’m often amazed that when I’ve imagined certain things, my archival research then reveals that they actually happened that way, simply because it makes sense given the circumstances.

You've also written books about people you knew personally. That's not the case with *Querfeldein*.

To be honest: I'd rather not know anyone, and I'd like it even better if everyone were dead. Then I could basically do whatever I want.

How much of yourself is in your books?

The characters you draw actually always reflect your own nature—or its opposite. They are a reflection of who you are—or of what you fear most. All of this is actually mine.

When is a historical novel a good historical novel?

I don't really like the label "historical novel." "Historical novel" is actually a pleonasm. A novel always tells a story. The criteria are the same: A story is a good story if the narrator enjoys telling it and someone enjoys hearing it. If it sparks interest, it's a good story.

When I'm reading, it makes a difference to me whether I know that the historical events actually took place that way.

If something is true, it has to be true. The facts must be verifiable—I certainly think so. I can’t just make up the fact that Joseph Goebbels spoke with Foreign Minister Giuseppe Motta in Geneva in 1933 about the events that are relevant to the novel.*

*This interview by Young-Sim Song of Keystone-SDA was made possible with the support of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.