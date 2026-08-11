Arnold Böcklin’s “Isle of the Dead” is an icon of Symbolism and one of the most famous motifs in the history of art. There are now four versions of the painting, all of which will be on display together starting in September 2027 at the art museum in Basel, Böcklin’s birthplace.

The Berlin version of Böcklin’s “The Isle of the Dead,” painted in 1883: Starting in September of next year, all four remaining versions of the painting will be on display together in Basel.

Exhibition All Four of Arnold Böcklin’s “Islands of the Dead” to Be Brought Together in Basel in 2027

Mythical creatures and eerie, fantastical landscapes are the hallmarks of Böcklin’s work. His best-known work is likely “The Isle of the Dead,” featuring a ghostly figure drifting toward a gloomy island in a small boat—at the center of the island stand cypress trees flanked by indistinct ruins.

Arnold Böcklin (1827–1901) painted this scene in 1880. It must have appealed so much to him and his admirers that he went on to paint four more “Islands of the Dead.” Böcklin fan Adolf Hitler purchased a version for the Reich Chancellery in 1936 (by then, the artist had long since passed away).

One version did not survive World War II; four remain: the oldest is in Basel, with others in Berlin, Leipzig, and New York. To mark the 200th anniversary of Böcklin’s birth in 2027, all four versions will be brought together for the first time ever as part of the exhibition “Böcklin: Beyond the Myth.”

The exhibition, initiated by the Kunstmuseum Basel, will first be on view at the Alte Nationalgalerie in Berlin, which is collaborating on the project, and will then travel to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York after its run in Basel.

It is the first—and is likely to be the last—gathering of the four “Islands of the Dead,” as the art museum announced on Tuesday. Even Böcklin himself had never seen the works together.

The exhibition “Böcklin: Beyond the Myth” will be on view at the Kunstmuseum Basel from September 4, 2027, through January 23, 2028.