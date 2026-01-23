At least 18 wolf pups are roaming Switzerland. This is shown by sightings published Tuesday by the Kora Foundation. Additional sightings are likely to follow in the coming weeks and months as the pups finally leave their dens.

Six pups were confirmed in the Seta pack in Graubünden, and seven in the Calanda2 pack in the cantons of St. Gallen and Graubünden. Five pups were confirmed in the Chöpfenberg pack in the cantons of Schwyz and Glarus.

It is not yet clear whether there were more or fewer pups among the Swiss wolf population than last year. However, it is still too early to make a comparison, Kora said in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Many wolves and their pups are not officially confirmed until late summer or fall through camera traps and observations.

In 2025, at least 155 wolf pups were born in Switzerland.

Wolf pups are still not out and about much

Wolf pups are born between mid-April and mid-July. Weeks before the birth, the pack retreats to a location near a den. Shortly before giving birth, the female wolf no longer allows any other pack members into the den.

Wolf pups are born blind and deaf, weighing about 300 to 500 grams, and remain in the den for the first few weeks of their lives. During this time, they stay exclusively in the dark den, where they nurse, sleep, and are completely dependent on their mother’s warmth.

It isn't until they are three to four weeks old that the puppies venture out of the den for the first time. It takes several more months before they begin to accompany the pack on its forays. Starting at three months of age, the puppies occasionally join the pack on its forays. By six to eight months, they are then participating in the hunt.