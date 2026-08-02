Austrian author Monika Helfer has died. She died unexpectedly as a result of a fall, as Carl Hanser Verlag confirmed to the German Press Agency. Born in 1947, the author had been publishing novels, short stories, children’s books, plays, and radio plays since the 1970s.

"Monika Helfer has made the world a more vibrant place with her straightforward, clear, and authentic writing. With her passing, we lose a source of beauty," said publisher Jo Lendle.

Helfer has received numerous awards for her work, including the Austrian Cross of Honor for Science and Art, First Class. As recently as January of this year, she was awarded the Carl Zuckmayer Medal by the state of Rhineland-Palatinate for her contributions to the German language. The citation noted that Helfer’s writing style is characterized by clarity, compassion, and language that is often gentle yet powerful.

According to her publisher, her books often dealt with difficult family relationships, with a particular focus on the children’s perspective. The Austrian author gained a wide readership with her novel *Die Bagage* (2020), which tells the story of her grandparents and their children. This was followed by two more novels (“Vati,” 2021, and “Löwenherz,” 2022), which together form a family trilogy. With “Vati,” Helfer was shortlisted for the German Book Prize.

According to her publisher, Monika Helfer grew up in Vorarlberg and had four children, two of whom were with the writer Michael Köhlmeier, whom she had been married to since 1981.