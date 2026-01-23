Twenty books have made it onto the longlist for the German Book Prize. Swiss literature is represented by Bern-based author Giuliano Musio with his novel *Aus anderem Holz*, which will be published on September 2.

"Aus anderem Holz" is Giuliano Musio's third novel, following "Wirbellos" (2019) and "Scheinwerfen" (2015). In addition, Musio wrote a new libretto for the tragedy “Egmont,” set to music by Ludwig van Beethoven, on commission from the Bern Chamber Orchestra, and has published a collection of columns. For his literary work, he was awarded the Canton of Bern Literature Prize and the Kurt Marti Prize in 2020. He was born in Burgdorf, Bern, in 1977.

In addition to Musio, Helene Bukowski, Ingo Schulze, and Heinz Strunk from Germany, for example, made it onto the shortlist, as did Elias Hirschl from Austria.

A total of 106 German-language publishers submitted 180 novels for this year’s German Book Prize. Of the twenty works now on the longlist, the vast majority are by authors from Germany, with others from Austria. Seventeen of the authors are nominated for the award for the first time, and the list includes six debut novels. The German Publishers and Booksellers Association announced this on Tuesday.

Awards Ceremony Ahead of the Frankfurt Book Fair

The German Book Prize comes with a total prize fund of 37,500 euros, with the winner receiving 25,000 euros and each of the other shortlisted candidates receiving 2,500 euros. Last year, the award went to Switzerland, to Dorothee Elmiger for her novel *Die Holländerinnen*.

As part of a multi-stage process, the German Publishers and Booksellers Association will announce the shortlist on September 8, which will then consist of six titles. The German Book Prize is traditionally awarded at the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair, which takes place on October 5 this year.

The process is shorter for the Swiss Book Prize. The five nominees will be announced on September 10; the award ceremony will then take place on November 15 as part of the BuchBasel International Literature Festival. The grand prize is worth 30,000 Swiss francs, and the other nominees each receive 3,000 Swiss francs. Incidentally, Dorothee Elmiger won not only the German Book Prize but also the Swiss Book Prize last year.