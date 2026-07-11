The perfect night’s sleep has become a lifestyle: Under the term “Sleepmaxxing,” millions are turning to viral sleep hacks and expensive gadgets. Experts, however, urge caution—many of the hyped methods have little scientific backing.

Optimizing sleep is all the rage—but many of the “sleepmaxxing” tips on social media are questionable.

Here's what it's all about Sleepmaxxing promises better sleep through social media tips such as sleep cocktails, white noise, and mouth taping. However, there is little reliable scientific evidence to support many of these methods.

Effective measures are primarily based on traditional sleep hygiene. These include a cool, dark sleeping environment, less screen time in the evening, daily exercise, and consistent evening routines.

Experts warn that this trend can create unnecessary pressure to perform. Anyone who wants to improve their sleep should take a critical look at questionable advice from influencers and focus on healthy long-term habits rather than perfection. Summary created with

Active during the day, tired in the evening, and sleeping soundly at night—that’s exactly how it’s supposed to be. Unfortunately, reality often looks quite different: At work, we spend a lot of time sitting in front of a screen; we often don’t get enough exercise; caffeine gets us through the day; and in the evening, we lie in bed exhausted, but not really tired.

More rest, better sleep, and a refreshed start to the day—that’s exactly what the “Sleepmaxxing” trend promises. Sleep influencers aim to help people get the most out of every night. Their tips are designed to help you fall asleep faster, sleep through the night, and wake up feeling refreshed in the morning.

How can sleep be optimized?

So “Sleepmaxxing” refers to making the most of your sleep time. And how is that supposed to work? Influencers present various methods and rituals designed to help you fall asleep faster and get more restful sleep. These include tips such as drinking a sleep cocktail, eating certain foods, or following well-known sleep hygiene rules.

One of the tips circulating on social media is to drink the so-called “Sleepy Girl Mocktail” before going to bed. This drink consists of sour cherry juice, magnesium powder, and soda or mineral water. Magnesium helps you relax, but it can also cause side effects such as diarrhea. Sour cherry juice is a natural source of melatonin.

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Some influencers believe their sleep strategies offer not only maximum benefits for rest, but also for beauty. Sleeping on your back is said to make your face look more symmetrical and beautiful the next morning. For this reason, one young TikToker even sleeps in an extra-narrow bed so he can’t roll over during the night.

Eating two kiwis as an evening snack is said to have a positive effect on how long it takes to fall asleep and on sleep quality. Is that really true? In fact, some users report experiencing this effect. However, there are no conclusive studies on this, and kiwis alone are unlikely to solve sleep problems. At best, they’re effective as part of a broader strategy.

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White noise is meant to drown out both the constant noise in our heads and actual noise from the outside world. “White noise” refers to a sound similar to the “ant war” effect seen on computer screens. On airplanes, white noise is often available as an option in the onboard entertainment system so that passengers can block out ambient noise and fall asleep more easily.

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In certain situations, such as on long-haul flights, white noise is certainly a useful aid for falling asleep. At home, however, in our familiar surroundings, we should focus on creating a quiet environment rather than bombarding ourselves with white noise. Alternatively, high-quality earplugs can also help when you need some peace and quiet.

Some Sleepmaxxing influencers recommend not drinking anything at all for two hours before bedtime. However, this advice is based more on subjective experiences than on hard facts. Some drinks, such as a glass of warm milk, herbal tea, almond milk, or sour cherry juice, can actually help you fall asleep.

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This somewhat questionable tip is also circulating under the hashtag #Sleepmaxxing, and Gwyneth Paltrow is said to swear by it: mouth taping. This involves taping the mouth shut, which is supposed to make you breathe through your nose. Nasal breathing is said to allow for better oxygen intake and prevent snoring. However, this effect has not been proven.

Tips for Good Sleep Hygiene

Sleepmaxximizer also shares tips from the field of sleep hygiene—and these are definitely sound advice. One of them relates to the room temperature. Ideally, this should be between 16 and 20 degrees. This means you shouldn’t overheat bedrooms in the winter and, if possible, keep the heat out in the summer—for example, by blacking out the windows.

Sleep hygiene involves many other guidelines that influencers have picked up on and that are actually very useful. For example, you should reduce screen time before bed, ensure a quiet and dark sleeping environment, and stay as active as possible during the day. Evening routines can also help you wind down and fall asleep.

Performing at night?

The problem with the “sleepmaxxing” trend is that it creates pressure—and that fundamentally contradicts relaxation. Anyone who’s determined to get the most out of their sleep turns the night into yet another area of life where they have to perform—and that’s actually counterproductive. Sleepmaxxing extends the mindset that dominates many areas of social media: You can achieve anything if you just work hard enough on yourself. In the process, the importance of genuine downtime is often overlooked. Not everything has to be perfect all the time—not even sleep. But the idea that it (supposedly) could be, if only you wanted it badly enough, puts a lot of people under pressure.

In reality, improving sleep is usually much more complex and time-consuming than it’s portrayed on social media. It’s rarely enough to just tweak one thing. Often, several factors come into play, such as stress, diet, sleep environment, and more. Optimizing your sleep rarely happens overnight, and perfection shouldn’t be the goal anyway.

There’s no reason not to draw inspiration from Sleepmaxximizers. However, you should approach their content with a critical eye. Not all of their tips are based on facts. Much of their content is intended solely to sell a product, promote themselves, or build their audience. You should always keep that in mind.