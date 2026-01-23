The moon shines blue-green over Japan - and causes amazement. Behind it is a rare double phenomenon: a "blue moon", which only occurs every two to three years, met a micromoon. But why does the Earth's satellite actually appear blue in the images?
An unusually colored full moon over Japan is currently causing a stir worldwide. In the spectacular images, the Earth's satellite shimmers in shades of blue and green - a sight more reminiscent of a science fiction movie than a natural celestial event.
But there is much more to these fascinating images than just an optical peculiarity. The full moon on May 31 was part of a rare double event that astronomy fans can only observe every few years.
In the video above, we explain why the moon stood out in several ways this time.