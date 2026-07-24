A trip to the famous Blue Grotto on Capri nearly ended in disaster for an American couple. Their small boat struck a rock and began taking on water. Another boat brought the two to safety just in time.

Shock at the Blue Grotto Boat Crashes Into Rock – Couple Rescued on Their Wedding Day

Here's what it's all about A rowboat carrying two U.S. tourists struck a rock at the entrance to the Blue Grotto.

The boat quickly filled with water and had to be abandoned.

The couple was rescued unharmed, and the woman posted a video of the incident on TikTok. Summary created with

A dream trip to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary turned into a nightmare for Sherina Welch and her husband in a matter of seconds.

The American couple wanted to visit the famous Blue Grotto on Capri. The cave is accessible only by small rowboats.

As it entered the cave, the boat struck a rock violently. Shortly afterward, water began to pour in.

The situation became even more confusing because the tourists and the boat operator could barely understand each other. At the same time, the crews of other boats were all shouting at once.

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The damaged boat continued to take on more and more water; eventually, the two tourists had to transfer to another boat. The wooden boat eventually sank.

"A moment of sheer fear"

The couple was unharmed. Still, the incident left a deep impression on them. “It was supposed to be a fantastic experience, but it turned into a moment of pure fear,” Welch later wrote on social media.

The 49-year-old travel influencer posted a video of the incident on TikTok. It shows the boat taking on water and the situation becoming increasingly chaotic.

Despite the incident, Welch praised the rescue operation. The Blue Grotto remains a beautiful place, but it is not without its dangers. Her tour guide responded very well during the emergency.