The blue-News columnist lives in a gorgeous spot in Portugal. No wonder so many tourists are drawn there. But when vacationers are constantly coming and going in your own neighborhood, the idyll is quickly spoiled.

Santa Cruz is a resort town on Portugal's Atlantic coast—and has been the home of blue-News columnist Michelle de Oliveira for several years.

Here's what it's all about In the past, blue-News columnist Michelle de Oliveira preferred to book Airbnbs.

Ever since she started living next to vacation rentals in Portugal, her perspective on the rental platform has changed dramatically.

Why she travels more mindfully these days and would like vacationers to be more considerate. Summary created with

A few years ago, it was always clear to me: When I travel, I stay at Airbnbs. I preferred staying in private homes rather than hotel complexes; I felt closer to local life, and the selection was more creative and unique.

Whether it was a tiny apartment in Paris’s Marais, an artist’s apartment in Tel Aviv, a villa with a pool in Bali, or a little wooden cottage in Reykjavik: I enjoyed traveling that way, and I had nothing but positive experiences with the accommodations and the hosts.

Over time, however, I became aware of the problems associated with this type of rental. Because it is more lucrative to rent to tourists on a short-term basis, it becomes even more difficult for the local population to find affordable housing.

Tourism Right on Your Doorstep

In Lisbon, for example, rents have skyrocketed, while wages have not kept pace. The housing crisis is a huge problem, exacerbated by the often poorly regulated private rental market.

Furthermore, the influx of visitors is transforming entire neighborhoods, displacing local communities, and causing the infrastructure to shift like a flag in the wind to meet the needs of tourists rather than those of the locals.

Michelle ist Journalistin, Yogini, Mutter und immer auf der Suche nach Balance – nicht nur auf der Yogamatte. Michelle de Oliveira Michelle de Oliveira In ihrer Kolumne berichtet die Autorin Michelle de Oliveira über ihre Erfahrungen mit dem Unfassbaren, aber auch aus ihrem ganz realen Leben mit all seinen Freuden und Herausforderungen. Sie lebt mit ihrer Familie in Portugal.

Since we've been living in Portugal, I've come to understand this type of rental arrangement from this perspective. We live in a gated townhouse community.

Many of our neighbors, like us, live here year-round; others come on weekends and during vacations. And still other homes are rented out exclusively through Airbnb or similar platforms.

So here I am—or rather, here I live—suddenly on the other side: no longer a tourist in an exciting place, but a local in a place that is—admittedly—also very exciting.

A Coming and Going

Especially now in the summer, the apartment buildings are almost always full. There’s a constant coming and going that we’re not really used to. For the most part, the people who come here on vacation are friendly and pleasant; they don’t bother me.

But strange—and sometimes even awkward—situations keep coming up. Like that one time when one of the guests walked over to our patio and asked if he could borrow our grill.

He assumed that we were all vacationers renting a place here and that we simply share things like that—just as we share the soccer goals on our property, for that matter.

Or that other time, when a couple was walking past my kitchen window. The woman was clearly not feeling well and was about to throw up right next to my parked car. It was as if we were in some public parking lot and not in a residential complex, and she was only a few meters away from her rented home and a bathroom.

Or back then, when a group of about 25 young adults were living in a house meant for no more than 6 people and would ride around our houses on their mopeds at night, shouting and hooting.

Or the curious glances from the vacationers when we have breakfast on the terrace. We aren’t neighbors who know each other; instead, we’re being watched with the undisguised interest of people who will soon be leaving.

Traveling with More Consideration

None of this is really that bad, and the truly annoying incidents are the exception. But the constant stream of new people creates a sense of restlessness that I’d really rather not have in my home.

Still, I also see the other side of the coin: I benefit from the rental properties, too, when friends and family come to visit and stay in a house right in the neighborhood, so we don’t have to get in the car because they’re staying at a hotel in town.

So I don’t want to do away with these types of rentals entirely. What I think is needed is a better way of handling them. Of course, governments need to enact and enforce appropriate laws and regulations to put an end to the uncontrolled proliferation of rentals.

Here in Portugal, anyone who wants to rent out an apartment for tourism purposes must register and apply for the appropriate license. Municipalities can designate certain neighborhoods as restricted zones where rentals are no longer permitted.

Nevertheless, I've decided to rent private apartments only in exceptional cases and to book official hotels or bed-and-breakfasts more often again.

And even if they are, I want to be even more considerate and not assume that everyone around me is also lounging around on vacation or enjoying a carefree city trip, but might actually be in the thick of their everyday lives. And maybe that’s exactly what’s so wonderful about it: that our everyday lives look like a vacation to others.

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