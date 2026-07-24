A car ends up in the water, and the clock is ticking. The TCS has tested what really helps in that moment—and why electric cars are less dangerous in such situations than many people think.

Seconds Make the Difference Car in the Water: Why the Door Becomes a Trap

A moment of inattention can be all it takes: The car veers off the road and ends up in the water. What matters then isn't strength, but staying calm and taking the right steps.

In Switzerland, such a scenario isn't entirely out of the question. Lakes, rivers, and streams are nearby in many places. This makes the question all the more important: What do you do if your car suddenly ends up in the water?

What happens to an electric car if it ends up in the water? The TCS tested this in collaboration with emergency responders. Rasmus Kaessmann

The TCS, in collaboration with emergency responders, tested exactly that—using both a gasoline-powered car and an electric car. The conclusion: If you want to survive, you have to act quickly.

Opening the door can be life-threatening

Many people would instinctively try to open the door. That is exactly what the TCS advises against. Because as soon as the door opens, water pours into the car.

"Then you sink extremely quickly," explains Reto Blättler, a testing and technical expert at TCS.

As soon as the water flows into the car, it drops extremely quickly. Go!

It becomes particularly dangerous when there are other people in the car. If they’re still buckled in, there’s hardly any time. According to Blättler, that’s often exactly why people can’t get out of the vehicle in such situations.

Unbuckle your seatbelt first, then climb out the window

The most important rule, therefore, is: Stay calm. Next, everyone in the car must unbuckle their seat belts. Then, open the window and get out of the car through the window as quickly as possible.

There is very little time to do this. A car usually begins to sink after about a minute. Anyone still inside the vehicle at that point is quickly subjected to enormous pressure.

Electric Car in the Water: No Electric Shock

For the first time, the TCS also sank an electric car during the test. This is important for rescue workers because there has been very little experience with such vehicles in water so far.

The key question: What happens to the high-voltage system? Is there a risk of electric shock? According to TCS, the test shows that the answer is no. “The high-voltage system is sealed; no water can get in,” says Blättler.

The high-voltage system was thoroughly inspected after the test. The experts found no water inside it. Rasmus Kaessmann

The tests revealed virtually no differences between a gasoline-powered car and an electric car. “That means: You won’t get an electric shock, and no acid will leak out.”

So an electric car is no more dangerous in water than a gas-powered car. In some respects, it may even have advantages.

Why electric cars may take longer to respond

Modern electric cars are built very tightly, so water has a harder time getting inside. In the test, the vehicle therefore stayed afloat for a relatively long time. In addition, the electronics remained active longer. This means the windows could be kept open longer.

In an electric car, the electronics last longer than in a car with an internal combustion engine. Go!

With a gasoline-powered vehicle, the situation may be different. If it drives into water, the engine may shut down quickly and the electronics may fail. It’s unclear whether the windows will still open in that case.

In the electric car that was tested, even the windshield wipers were still working. But it is precisely the windshields that pose a problem in modern cars.

Not every window can be broken

Many vehicles today have double-pane or laminated glass windows. These are quiet, comfortable, and safe. In an emergency, however, they can pose a risk.

"During the test, we saw that the special windows cannot be broken with the emergency hammer," says Blättler. Attempts using an umbrella or a headrest were also unsuccessful.

You can often kick the rear window out, since it's usually made of regular glass. Go!

But that doesn't mean all windows are equally sturdy. The rear window is often simpler in construction. “The rear window is usually made of regular glass, and you can even kick it out,” says Blättler.

The TCS therefore recommends taking a close look at your own car beforehand. You can check the vehicle’s emergency information card to see what types of windows are installed. The windows themselves also feature corresponding symbols.

The James Bond trick doesn't work

The TCS strongly advises against the well-known movie trick of letting the car sink first and then getting out later. In reality, this is hardly feasible.

The TCS recommends conducting a dry run at home to see how to get out of the window. Go!

In order for a door to open again underwater, the pressure on the inside and outside must equalize. According to Blättler, this takes about two minutes. “Virtually no one can hold their breath for two minutes,” he says. Add to that the cold water, stress, and panic.

Practicing without actual water can help

There are limits to how well you can actually practice for an emergency like this. Nevertheless, the TCS recommends a simple dry run: roll down the window and try to get out through it within one minute.