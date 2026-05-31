On the shores of Nyon, over 8000 people enjoyed the boat parade on Lake Geneva on Sunday. The event was organized by the CGN shipping company in collaboration with the town of Nyon and took place again after a one-year break.

Four ships from the Belle Epoque and the ship "Thonon-les-Bains" took part in the CGN ships' water ballet, as announced by the CGN and the city of Nyon on Sunday. For almost an hour and a half, the boats moved to the rhythm of a carefully staged nautical choreography before approaching the quays to offer spectators a spectacular finale, accompanied by the concert of passing ships' signals.

Two other innovations characterized this year's edition. The ship "Lausanne" served as a floating grandstand so that the audience could also admire the spectacle from the lake. Before the start of the event, a "small parade" of seven private boats from the period took place on the lake on the initiative of the Musée du Léman in Nyon.