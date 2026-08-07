The controversy over Muslim full-body swimsuits continues to divide France. The recent ruling in Nice reflects the debate over tolerance and public order.

The controversy over burkinis in France is once again before the courts.

Here's what it's all about A court has overturned the burkini ban on a beach in southern France.

The judges believe that several fundamental rights have been violated.

According to the court, there was insufficient evidence to justify the ban. Summary created with

The Administrative Court in Nice has overturned a ban on burkinis—Muslim full-body swimsuits—imposed by the chic southern French coastal town of Mandelieu-la-Napoule. In their ruling in summary proceedings, the judges determined that the ban seriously and unlawfully infringed upon three fundamental freedoms: freedom of movement, freedom of conscience, and personal liberty.

The court stated that the municipality had justified the ban by arguing that people wearing clothing—such as the burkini—that clearly expresses religious affiliation pose a threat to public order. However, the municipality provided no evidence to support this claim and merely cited two incidents that occurred 10 and 14 years ago.

The court found that there was no evidence to suggest that such clothing posed a risk to the safety of beachgoers and swimmers.

France is locked in a bitter dispute

The ruling illustrates the bitter dispute that has been raging in France for many years over the headscarf and other items of Muslim women’s clothing. Although the Council of State, France’s highest administrative court, overturned a ban on burkinis on beaches years ago, some coastal towns have nevertheless imposed such a ban during the summer.

In 2012, Mandelieu-la-Napoule was actually the first seaside resort to impose such a ban. Despite the Council of State’s ruling, the town’s conservative mayor has repeatedly renewed the ban. France considers itself a secular country where there is a strict separation of church and state. The issue of religious symbols in public spaces is a recurring source of controversy, particularly in connection with Islam.

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