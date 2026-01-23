The CDU is firmly opposed to legalizing surrogacy. The fact that its leader in the Bundestag has now privately taken a different approach has left some in political circles bewildered.

Following the announcement that he is going to be a father, criticism is mounting against Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn because the CDU politician and his husband used the services of a surrogate mother in the U.S. Janosch Dahmen, the health policy spokesperson for the Green Party parliamentary group, accused the former Federal Minister of Health of applying double standards, given that surrogacy is banned in Germany. “Anyone who promotes rules politically should provide a clear explanation of why they apparently do not apply to him personally,” he told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

Kathrin Gebel, the spokesperson on women’s issues for the Left Party faction in the Bundestag, told the RND that political standards should apply even when one’s own life is at stake. There are also critical voices within the Union—the CDU had decided at its federal party convention in February that it would uphold the ban on surrogacy. Hubert Hüppe, chairman of the Seniors’ Union, told *Focus*: “Surrogacy is rightly banned in Germany. It’s not right for politicians to use their power and money to circumvent this ban.” In an interview with *Der Spiegel*, Hüppe said he was “personally shocked.”

Spahn does not want to make political demands based on his private life

Spahn and his husband, Daniel Funke, announced on Wednesday that they had become parents. A surrogate mother in the United States gave birth to the baby. This sparked a controversial debate because surrogacy is not permitted in Germany and Spahn’s party is firmly opposed to legalizing it.

Sources close to the CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader stated that the legal and economic situation of the surrogate mother had also been a decisive factor in the U.S. decision. “In the U.S., only those who are financially independent, already have children of their own, and lead a stable family life can become surrogate mothers.” At the same time, it was made clear that Spahn is not seeking to change the legal situation in Germany: “Jens Spahn does not, as a matter of principle, derive political demands from his private life.”

The CSU sees no need for change

CSU state parliamentary group leader Alexander Hoffmann told the RND that he wished Spahn and his family “all the best and God’s blessing.” At the same time, he emphasized that there is no need to change the legal regulations on surrogacy in Germany—they are “well-founded.” The CDU had already made it clear on Thursday that it stands by the ban.

Green Party politician Dahmen said there are differing ethical positions on surrogacy. “I myself consider it problematic for good reasons. Our laws in Europe place great importance on protecting the surrogate mother from exploitation, preventing the commercialization of pregnancy and childbirth, and protecting the child from complex conflicts of parentage.” This makes it all the more frustrating to him “when politicians who vehemently oppose any liberalization of the legal framework for surrogacy here then go and make use of precisely that same practice abroad themselves.” He said this is not about the birth of a child, “but about political credibility and double standards.”

Spahn's previous stance on the issue

Spahn served as Federal Minister of Health from 2018 to 2021—his portfolio thus included the Embryo Protection Act, which governs the ban on surrogacy. In 2020, the Bundestag responded to a parliamentary question from the FDP parliamentary group, stating that no amendment was planned during the legislative session then in progress—and explained that the rationale behind the regulation lay “primarily in safeguarding the best interests of the child.”

In 2015, *GQ* magazine quoted Spahn—who was then the health policy spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group—as saying: “As a gay man and a Christian, I personally find it very difficult to come to terms with the idea of a surrogate mother. Accepting that I won’t become a father naturally requires a great deal of humility. I don’t know if I can muster that.”

Criticism also from the FDP and The Left

FDP Deputy Chairman Henning Höne told the RND that surrogacy is a complex ethical issue on which he can respect differing opinions. “What I cannot respect are politicians who push for laws in Germany that they then circumvent internationally using money and connections.”

Gebel, a politician from the Left Party, emphasized that Jens Spahn’s family deserves respect just like any other family. “If he has changed his political stance on surrogacy, he should explain that openly.” She herself warned that pregnancy and childbirth should not “become services that primarily the wealthy can afford.” However, she also takes a critical view of so-called altruistic surrogacy—that is, surrogacy without payment—“since pregnancy and childbirth entail significant physical, health, and social risks for the women involved.”