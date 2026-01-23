“This is the BMW 540d—and to me, it’s one of the most German cars there is,” says Cyndie Allemann. She explores why German brands are so successful—and what about them remains typically German to this day.

The Cyndie Test Cyndie tests the BMW 540d—and explains what the Germans do better

The test car is a vehicle that epitomizes the German auto industry like few others: a luxury diesel station wagon. While such models are rarely promoted aggressively in the age of electric mobility, they haven’t disappeared entirely.

The diesel station wagon is one of the German premium automakers' signature models. Go!

BMW is further developing the 540d and has now combined the 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine with a mild-hybrid system. The powertrain delivers 223 kW (303 PS) and 670 Nm of torque. BMW reports fuel consumption of 6.0 to 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers.

Impressively fuel-efficient on long drives

A long highway drive shows just how close theory and practice are. According to Cyndie, her editor drove over 1,300 kilometers on German highways—mostly at speeds between 120 and 160 km/h. The measured real-world fuel consumption was 6.65 liters per 100 kilometers.

The BMW 540d comes surprisingly close to the official fuel economy figures in real-world driving. Go!

For a large, heavy all-wheel-drive car, that’s an impressive figure. A full tank provides a range of over 900 kilometers. It’s precisely this relaxed and speedy way of covering long distances that Cyndie considers typically German. Long distances at high speeds—that’s where German cars still excel.

Germany's Strength: The Engine

The 540d demonstrates why German brands have been among the world’s best in conventional powertrains for decades. Power, efficiency, and poise come together remarkably well here. BMW, Mercedes, and Audi have nearly perfected their diesel technology over the years.

Cyndie's test car costs nearly 127,000 francs. Go!

At the same time, this very strength is becoming less important. With every new emissions standard, the technology becomes more complex and more expensive. As a result, diesel is becoming increasingly unattractive from an economic standpoint.

Premium comes at a price—and a hefty one at that

For Cyndie, what’s typically German isn’t just the technical precision, but also the high price. The base model of the BMW 540d costs 89,000 francs. Even so, it’s still far from having everything you’d expect in this class.

Power seats, a heated steering wheel, or keyless entry sometimes cost extra. Cyndie finds the package policy particularly annoying: Many features aren’t available individually, but only in combination with other extras. If you want a head-up display, you have to order an entire package—whether you need the rest of it or not.

Additional options such as the Heap-up display or power seats cost nearly 40,000 francs. Go!

The test car, equipped with nearly all the options, costs 126,840 francs—which is about 38,000 francs more than the base price. According to Cyndie, that extra money would also be enough to buy a Peugeot e-208—and still have some money left over.

The Chassis: Our Specialty

As high as the price may be, the BMW’s driving dynamics demonstrate why German luxury cars have been in high demand in Switzerland for years. Cyndie particularly praises the suspension. In Comfort mode, the 540d drives smoothly and confidently; in Sport mode, the large station wagon becomes surprisingly agile.

The fact that a car weighing nearly two metric tons can accelerate to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds—and still be fun to drive—speaks to the technical maturity of the concept.

Not an SUV, but a typical German station wagon

For Cyndie, the fact that the BMW is not an SUV but a classic station wagon is also part of this car’s quintessentially German character. The luxury station wagon has a long tradition, especially in Germany. BMW has been refining this concept for over 35 years.

The BMW Komi has a trunk capacity of 570 to 1,700 liters. Go!

Unsurprisingly, its direct competitors come from the same segment: the Mercedes E 450 d T-Model and the Audi A6 TDI quattro. Like the BMW, both feature a hybridized six-cylinder diesel engine, all-wheel drive, and a high-quality interior.

High-quality, but unnecessarily complicated

Inside, too, the BMW displays two very German characteristics: high quality and unnecessary complexity. Cyndie criticizes the infotainment system for its many icons, submenus, and nested structures. She says the controls aren't really intuitive.

At the same time, she praises the materials, craftsmanship, and seats. Everything looks high-quality and well-made. However, the same applies here: in this price range, that’s to be expected.

Almost flawless—but with an uncertain future

All in all, the BMW 540d clearly demonstrates why German premium brands have been so successful for decades. The car is fast, fuel-efficient, comfortable, and, at the same time, surprisingly dynamic. It has virtually no real weaknesses.

Cyndie advises: If you want a car like the BMW 540d, you shouldn't wait much longer. Go!

Nevertheless, the question remains: How much longer will such cars be around? Diesel, in particular, shows that what were once strengths are worth less today than they were a few years ago. While German manufacturers have caught up in the electric vehicle sector, they do not enjoy the same dominance there as they do with internal combustion engines.

The BMW 540d could thus be one of the last models of an era in which German luxury-class diesel cars set the standard. That’s exactly why Cyndie concludes: “Anyone who can afford a car like this and wants exactly this kind of car shouldn’t wait too long.”