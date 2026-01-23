They swarm restaurants, snatch food from hungry people, and keep people awake with their squawking. This year, seagulls are really getting on the nerves of many Danes.

Denmark is experiencing a seagull infestation: Some restaurants are now assigning staff to keep the birds away from guests in their outdoor seating areas. (File photo)

"An exceptionally greedy seagull even snatched her food right out of her hand," Charlotte Karlsson tells the DR network, clearly shaken. Fellow Swedes report in newspapers and online that they were suddenly attacked while out for a walk, presumably because they had gotten too close to a nest without realizing it. Others complain about shrill screeches in the dead of night.

“They’re a nuisance, they’re loud, and their droppings are everywhere. They can also be aggressive and defend their territory during the breeding season,” says Claus Schultz of the Danish Association of Pest Control Companies. His company, Rentokil, had received 28 percent more inquiries about seagulls by early July than during the same period last year.

Water Guns and Birds of Prey

Some restaurants are now assigning staff to keep the birds away from guests in their outdoor seating areas. “We’ve noticed that the seagulls fly right over as soon as the food is on the table,” reports Christian Minke, the owner of “Café Faust” in Aarhus, on DR. The “Sauerteigbäckerei” café in Aalborg lends out water guns to ward them off. “We have one this year that’s very aggressive,” barista Selma Hansen tells TV2.

The logistics company DSV in Horsens is relying on birds of prey because seagulls had built nests on its solar panels, defecated there, and chewed through the cables. Operations Manager Tim Madsen reports that he installed falcon boxes, and the seagulls have since stayed away. Besides, it looks fantastic to see the birds of prey circling above the building.

Private citizens are trying music as a solution. Because the noise from the seagulls at night prevents him from sleeping without earplugs, he plays heavy metal music by Iron Maiden on his stereo systems throughout his apartment, says Preben Schjødt Jensen from Frederiksbjerg. “I hope the seagulls find me just as annoying as I find them,” he tells TV2.