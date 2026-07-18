A U.S. company wants to turn night into day by using space-based mirrors to direct sunlight to Earth on demand. A permit for a test has now been granted—despite massive criticism from astronomers.

Here's what it's all about The FCC has granted U.S. startup Reflect Orbital approval for a test satellite designed to reflect sunlight back to Earth.

The company plans to launch tens of thousands of satellites equipped with reflectors into space in order to eventually deliver sunlight on demand—for example, for agriculture or solar power plants.

However, the project has faced massive criticism from researchers. They accuse the company of ignoring the consequences. Summary created with

Sunlight in the middle of the night? The U.S. company Reflect Orbital plans to offer exactly that on demand in the future—and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in investment for this daring project in recent years, as reported by blue News. Huge mirrors are to be mounted on satellites and sent into space to direct sunlight toward Earth.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has now granted approval for the launch of a test satellite, as reported by Satellite Today and other media outlets report. According to these reports, the company is preparing to launch “Earendil-1,” which is equipped with a “deployable, highly reflective thin-film reflector.” Reflect Orbital also announced that the mission is scheduled to launch later this year and that this is only the first of several test missions.

Company Plans to Operate 50,000 Satellites

However, of the two satellites proposed, only one was approved. This satellite is permitted to have a reflector measuring 18 by 18 meters, enabling it to illuminate an area on Earth with a diameter of five kilometers.

"Earendil-1" is thus set to begin orbiting Earth at an altitude of about 640 kilometers very soon. According to the company, it plans to launch up to 50,000 satellites into Earth’s orbit over the next ten years. These satellites are designed to make sunlight available even at night for solar farms or agricultural land. The mirrors could also provide lighting in the event of a disaster or for nighttime use.

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Sharp Criticism from Researchers

However, the project is highly controversial. In the run-up to the approval process, astronomers protested vehemently against granting a permit. The researchers argue that the mirror satellites would make astronomical observations difficult or even impossible. In addition, amateur astronomers, pilots, and even drivers could be blinded.

In addition, researchers criticize the company for completely ignoring the impact on wildlife and other environmental consequences. People’s sleep patterns could also be severely disrupted. After all, it is already well known that even the twice-yearly time change of just one hour disrupts people’s sleep-wake cycles.