Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is at its lowest level in a decade. According to data from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), approximately 2,874 square kilometers were deforested between August 2025 and July 2026.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is hailing the lowest deforestation rate since 2016 as “fantastic.” The data comes from the National Institute for Space Research. (File photo)

That is about 36 percent less than in the previous twelve months and the lowest figure since data from the real-time deforestation detection system became available, according to the Ministry of Science.

“We were able to announce the lowest deforestation rate since 2016,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Saturday at an event organized by the Homeless Workers’ Movement in Taboão da Serra, near the city of São Paulo. He called this “fantastic.”

When Lula took office in early 2023, he announced his intention to strengthen environmental and climate protection. Deforestation is to be reduced to zero by 2030. The Amazon rainforest is considered a CO2 sink and plays a vital role in the international fight against climate change.

The MapBiomas monitoring initiative also recently reported a decline in forest fires in the Amazon region. According to the report, approximately 3.1 million hectares were affected by fires last year, about 80 percent fewer than the previous year.

October Election Against Bolsonaro's Son

Lula, 80, is running again in the October 4 presidential election as the candidate of the left-wing Workers' Party (PT). His main challenger is Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

During Bolsonaro’s term in office (2019–2022), deforestation and slash-and-burn practices increased sharply. The former military officer viewed the region primarily as untapped economic potential and largely gave farmers and gold miners free rein to seize land. He cut funding to regulatory agencies or stripped them of their authority.