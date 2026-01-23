In the U.S., cases of the gastrointestinal disease cyclosporiasis show no signs of abating. The parasite has already led to hundreds of hospitalizations. An unassuming food item is suspected to be the cause.

Intestinal Parasites in Food and Drink Diarrhea Outbreak in the U.S. – More Than 10,000 Confirmed Cases So Far

Here's what it's all about More than 10,000 people in the U.S. have come down with diarrhea due to a parasite.

The CDC is aware of more than 12,255 additional unconfirmed cases that require further investigation.

To date, the disease has resulted in 517 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.

Authorities suspect iceberg lettuce from a supplier in Mexico is the cause of an outbreak in nine states. Summary created with

More than 10,000 people in the U.S. have fallen ill with diarrhea due to a parasite. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is aware of more than 12,255 additional unconfirmed cases that require further investigation. So far, the illness has led to 517 hospitalizations and 2 deaths, the agency added.

The fatalities in the U.S. state of Michigan had significant pre-existing medical conditions, according to the state’s Department of Health. The so-called cyclosporiasis infections are generally not life-threatening.

According to the CDC, there are currently 10,468 confirmed cases. Previously, the agency had reported 6,707 confirmed cases between early May and late July.

Authorities Suspected Iceberg Lettuce

Nearly all states have now reported cases. Authorities suspect that iceberg lettuce from a supplier in Mexico is the cause of an outbreak in nine states. The investigation is ongoing, according to the CDC website.

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According to the CDC, the parasite is transmitted through food or water contaminated with feces. It infects the small intestine and causes watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes severe bowel movements that are described as “explosive.” Cyclospora outbreaks typically occur in the summer and are associated with the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. These include raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, basil, cilantro, sugar snap peas, snow peas, prepared vegetables, and various salads.