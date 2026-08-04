Adolf Hitler escaped with only minor injuries in an assassination attempt in 1944. A change in his schedule may have saved his life, as documents that have now come to light show.

Reich Marshal Hermann Göring (in the light-colored uniform) and the head of the “Führer’s Chancellery,” Martin Bormann (left), survey the destruction inside the barracks.

Here's what it's all about A previously unpublished document suggests that the 1944 assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler could also have taken place at a castle near Salzburg.

The assassination would likely have succeeded there.

Adolf Hitler survived the assassination attempt on July 20, 1944, at the Wolf's Lair, the Führer's headquarters, with only minor injuries.

According to the latest research, the experiment failed primarily due to on-site structural conditions. Summary created with

Hardly any other assassination attempt has been investigated as thoroughly as the attack on Adolf Hitler on July 20, 1944, at the Wolf's Lair. Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg sought to blow up the Führer as part of an attempt to overthrow the regime, which, as is well known, failed.

According to current research, the structural conditions at the site were also a contributing factor. As a result, the shock wave from the explosion was able to escape through the wooden floor and the wide-open windows of the lightly constructed meeting barracks. In addition, the solid oak tabletop largely protected Hitler from the blast; he ultimately escaped with only minor injuries.

"The assassination attempt would have succeeded"

Now, a document that has come to light suggests that Hitler might also have escaped death by changing the date of an event. As *Der Spiegel* reports, citing the document reports, Hitler was not even supposed to have been at the Wolf’s Lair at all due to a state visit. A salon at Klessheim Castle near Salzburg would then have served as the venue for the briefing attended by Stauffenberg.

There, Hitler regularly received allied heads of state on state visits. In the 1984 report, which U.S. researcher Rolf Windbiel found in the Salzburg State Archives, Austrian hotelier Erwin Gutwinski concludes: “The assassination attempt would have succeeded in that brick-walled room.”

From 1939 to 1947, Gutwinski served as director of the Österreichischer Hof Hotel in Salzburg and was responsible for organizing Hitler’s state receptions. The report states that he was summoned to the Reich Chancellery during a visit to Berlin in mid-July. According to the report, immediate preparations were to be made for a state visit to Klessheim, with Mussolini implied as the guest. Gutwinski was to remain at the Reich Chancellery and relay the relevant instructions to Salzburg by telephone.

But the plan fell through—the meeting took place at the Führer’s headquarters, the Wolf’s Lair, in East Prussia, where Stauffenberg ultimately detonated the bomb. He left the Wolf’s Lair firmly convinced that Hitler was dead.

Stauffenberg was shot to death on the night of July 21, along with his close associates Albrecht Mertz von Quirnheim, Friedrich Olbricht, and Werner von Haeften.

Undated portrait of Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg. KEYSTONE/EPA/DPA/Str

More than 200 people involved were executed

The assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler on July 20, 1944, is considered the most significant military coup attempt in Nazi Germany and marked the start of Operation “Valkyrie,” a sophisticated plan for a coup d’état. However, those involved were by no means staunch democrats; rather, they came primarily from the nobility, the Wehrmacht, or the civil service. Stauffenberg himself was considered a monarchist.

Some of the conspirators were anti-Semites and war criminals. Quartermaster General Eduard Wagner, for example, was responsible for the deaths of millions of Soviet citizens and joined the resistance out of fear of retaliation by the Red Army. However, 20 of those involved cited the Holocaust as the main motive for their actions before the People’s Court.

After the failed attack, more than 200 additional people were executed.