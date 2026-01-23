After more than ten years, Diddl is returning to stores. Why the character once became a mass phenomenon, why it disappeared, and why its comeback fits perfectly with the current wave of nostalgia.

An icon of the '90s and '00s Diddl Is Making a Comeback – Everything You Need to Know About the Iconic Mouse

Here's what it's all about After more than ten years, Diddl is making a comeback. The iconic mouse is available again in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria.

Diddl was created in 1990 by German illustrator Thomas Goletz. In the 1990s and 2000s, the mouse became one of the biggest trends among children in German-speaking countries, thanks to scented pages, notepads, and fan merchandise.

The hype came to an end in 2014 when production was halted. Today, nostalgia and demand from longtime fans are driving the revival of Diddl products. Summary created with

Exchanging scented Diddl cards, writing in the Diddl friendship book, playing a round of Diddl Memory, or hanging the Diddl keychain on your Eastpak backpack or school bag — In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the white mouse with the big feet was all the rage on playgrounds and in children’s and teenagers’ rooms.

Now, under the official slogan “Diddl is back,” the brand is making a comeback. After more than ten years without any new Diddl products, new books, stuffed animals, pencil cases, mugs, and pens are back on the shelves.

They’ve been available in Belgium and France since 2025—and sold out there shortly after their launch. As of this week, Diddl is back in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria as well. Where did this character come from, anyway? And why is it back right now?

Who or what is Diddl?

Diddl is a jumping mouse—which explains his big feet. He was created by German illustrator Thomas Goletz (now 59). In 1990, he drew the first sketch of the character—back then, it was still a kangaroo. It wasn’t until later designs that it became a mouse. He chose the name “Diddl” because it just fit perfectly, the illustrator says in an interview. It sounds “cute, lively, and a little cheeky.”

Goletz produced postcards featuring drawings of his mouse and looked for a distributor. The German company Depesche agreed and secured the license for the Diddl character. That's how the success story began.

Diddlina the Mouse, Pimboli the Bear, and Galupy the Horse are also making a comeback. www.imago-images.de

Later, more characters were added to the Diddl universe, including Diddl's girlfriend Diddlina, the mouse scientist Diddldaddl Blubberpeng, the rabbit Mimihopps, the bear Pimboli, the raven Ackaturbo, and the horse Galupy.

When was Diddl popular?

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Diddl became a cult product. It was a phenomenon, especially in German-speaking countries. The products were sold in a total of 26 countries.

Depesche never disclosed how much revenue Diddl generated or how many items were sold, as reported by the business newspaper "Handelsblatt" reports. However, revenue is said to be in the three-digit million range.

Why was the mouse so popular?

It wasn't the stuffed animals that sparked the craze, but rather the colorful notepads. They were decorated with characters from the Diddl universe. Some of the notepads sparkled or were scented—with relatively common scents like rose or orange, but also with more unusual ones like pizza or manure. The scents always matched the depicted motif.

Notepads featuring various designs and scents sparked the Diddl craze. www.imago-images.de

The sheets became trading items in schoolyards; some kids filled entire binders with different designs and spent all their allowance at the stationery store. Thanks to the sketchbooks, the other Diddl products also grew in popularity. The characters represented an ideal world centered on friendship and solidarity. The “Welt” describes Diddl as one of the “last major, purely analog children’s phenomena before smartphones came to dominate everyday life.”

When did the hype end?

In 2014, Depesche ended its collaboration with illustrator Thomas Goletz. The Diddl craze had died down, and many people had had enough of the ubiquitous mouse. Many children turned to other trends and characters. The smartphone also played a part in Diddl’s decline: The Diddl world relied primarily on physical products and sensory experiences. They were no match for the smartphone.

Why is Diddl coming back now?

"For some time now, more and more people have been asking for a comeback, and more and more companies have been contacting me to ask for a license to manufacture Diddl products," says Diddl creator Thomas Goletz in an interview with tabloid “Bild”. “I think people long for their beautiful, carefree, and sheltered Diddl childhood and now want the same for their own children.”

Diddl still has loyal fans today. “Coloring books! Turn off the internet—let’s meet in the schoolyard,” writes one Instagram user under a post about the new Diddl products. “My inner child is screaming! Long live adult money,” says another. And a third user writes: “Instant childhood memories. What a wonderful time that was!”

This comeback fits right in with the wave of nostalgia and the Y2K trend—that is, the revival of fashion and pop culture from the late ’90s and early 2000s. As a survey commissioned in May by the German secondhand platform Kleinanzeigen shows, retro products are in higher demand today than they have been in a long time. For example, prices for Diddl notebooks on the platform have risen by up to 357 percent since 2021.

In an interview with SWR that “a society likes to reminisce, look back, and search for identity—especially when it cannot find an identity in the future.”