A comprehensive study confirms what dog owners have known for a long time: Dogs can recognize human emotions in faces—and distinguish between them.

Here's what it's all about A study provides evidence that dogs can recognize emotions in human faces.

Experiments conducted using brain scans also show that dogs react to human smiles in a unique way.

Dogs are also able to distinguish between certain negative facial expressions. Summary created with

It’s no coincidence that dogs are considered man’s best friend. This is partly because they are remarkably good at recognizing human emotions. While researchers were already aware of these abilities, their biological basis had remained largely unexplored until now.

A team from the University of Vienna has now provided the first evidence that dogs can recognize emotions in human facial expressions. The researchers also demonstrated that dogs react in a unique way to human smiles. At the same time, dogs are able to distinguish between certain negative facial expressions such as fear, anger, and sadness. The study was published in the journal iScience.

"People are very good at noticing small details on the face, and so are dogs," says lead author Raúl Hernández-Pérez in a press release from the University of Vienna.

Dogs are particularly responsive to smiles

The experiments for the study were conducted using brain scans. The team examined eight dogs using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) while showing them pictures of strangers with either happy or neutral facial expressions. According to the findings, happy faces activated the temporal cortex and extended into the so-called “caudate nucleus.” These are brain regions associated with higher cognitive functions and reward processing, respectively. The results suggest that happy human faces may have emotional significance for dogs.

In the study, twelve dogs were shown images of people whose faces expressed happiness, anger, fear, and sadness. Their brain activity was then analyzed using machine learning. The brain regions in question responded exclusively to happiness, allowing the researchers to distinguish a smile from all three negative facial expressions.

However, an analysis of the entire brain revealed distinct patterns of activity that distinguished fear from anger and sadness. This allowed the researchers to demonstrate for the first time that dogs can distinguish between certain negative facial expressions.

"Seeing Dogs as Emotional Beings"

However, the researchers emphasize that this does not mean dogs experience emotions exactly the same way humans do. At the same time, the findings cannot be generalized to all dogs. This is because the participating dogs were, without exception, pets of “loving families.” According to the researchers, however, stray dogs live in a completely different social world and may process human signals in a very different way.

In a real-life situation—that is, outside of an MRI scanner—a dog doesn’t just read a still face. He or she also observes body language, picks up on nuances in the voice, and perceives information through scent.

“I want people to see dogs as emotional beings,” says lead author Laura Cuaya. “They have evolved alongside us to understand our facial expressions and work with us, and this insight can change the way we communicate with them and care for them.”

However, the work of the University of Vienna team is not yet complete. The next step is to adopt a perspective that focuses more on dogs. The researchers hope this will help them understand how dogs integrate these signals to categorize the people around them. The team also plans to compare how the human and canine brains process the same emotional signals.