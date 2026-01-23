The ongoing heat wave is bringing Swiss mountain railways a substantial increase in revenue this summer season. Local visitors, in particular, have been flocking to the cooler heights, leading to a marked rise in ridership.

The association cited the unusually high temperatures and the prolonged drought in July as the main reasons for the positive trend. (File photo)

An analysis of visitor numbers from more than 140 member companies showed a seven percent increase in first-time visits across Switzerland from the start of the season through the end of July compared to the previous year, as the industry association Seilbahnen Schweiz (SBS) announced on Wednesday. Compared to the average over the past five years, the increase was as high as 29 percent.

On Wednesday, the association cited the unusually high temperatures and the prolonged drought in July as the main reasons for the positive trend. Many people had sought relief from the heat and relaxation in the mountains.

Significant regional differences

However, the trend varied greatly from region to region. The Bernese Oberland recorded the strongest growth, with a 24 percent increase compared to the previous year. According to SBS, this was largely due to the Schilthornbahn operating at full capacity, whereas its operations had been limited the previous year due to construction work. Graubünden also saw significant growth, at 11 percent.

Other regions, however, saw a decline: Central Switzerland and Valais each recorded a two percent drop in visitors, while Eastern Switzerland saw a three percent decline. In the Vaud and Fribourg Alps, the decline was as high as ten percent. The results for Eastern Switzerland were influenced by the suspension of operations on the Säntis cable car, which is being replaced this summer. According to the SBS, without this one-time effect, the region would have posted a 17 percent increase.

Fewer guests from distant markets

There were changes in the origin of the guests. The geopolitical situation in the Middle East led to a marked decline in visitor numbers from that region, as well as from India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. According to the SBS, however, these shortfalls were offset by an increase in guests from Switzerland and German-speaking countries. Travelers from North America and independent travelers remained important guest groups.

The industry expressed satisfaction with how the season has gone so far. “The trend in July shows that Swiss mountain railways can count on a diverse range of demand,” said Berno Stoffel, director of Seilbahnen Schweiz. The combination of domestic, European, and international visitors enhances the industry’s stability.

The high temperatures are driving travelers in Switzerland to the mountains and lakes. Switzerland Tourism recently reported that there has been a veritable “exodus from the heat” out of the cities and lowlands. The Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) also recently confirmed this trend in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.