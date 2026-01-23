The Ebola virus is spreading more rapidly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo than in previous outbreaks. More than 1,500 people have already died from Ebola.

Health department staff in Ituri at work: Experts believe the virus was spreading for months before the outbreak was detected in mid-May.

The Fastest Breakout Ever Ebola Death Toll in the Congo Has Already Surpassed 1,500

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you The Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has now claimed more than 1,500 lives.

One expert is calling it “the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak ever.” Summary created with

The Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to spread rapidly. According to the Congolese government, 1,521 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus since the end of April. The number of laboratory-confirmed infections has risen to 3,442.

According to official figures, the fatality rate currently stands at 44 percent—which means that nearly half of all confirmed infections have been fatal.

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Experts believe there is a high number of unreported cases—infections that have not yet been detected or reported. Experts suspect that the virus was spreading for months before the outbreak was detected in mid-May.

The Fastest Breakout Ever

The number of infections is rising faster than ever before in an Ebola outbreak. “This is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak of all time,” said Carl Skau, deputy director of the World Food Program (WFP). “In West Africa, it took eight months for 1,000 people to die.”

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In 2014 and 2015, more than 11,000 people died during an Ebola epidemic in West Africa. During the second-worst recorded outbreak, which occurred from 2018 to 2020 in eastern Congo, approximately 2,300 people died.

PARIS — A Singapore-based organization announced Thursday it will develop an Ebola vaccine dubbed the 'most promising' to fight back against a deadly outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.Read more: https://mrf.lu/25kzC



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Ebola is a life-threatening disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact, particularly contact with bodily fluids.