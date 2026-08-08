Northbound traffic returning home once again caused long wait times in front of the Gotthard Road Tunnel on Saturday. After 4:30 p.m., vehicles backed up for ten kilometers in front of the south portal.

This corresponds to a wait time of up to one hour and 50 minutes, as the Swiss Touring Club (TCS) noted on its website. Traffic on the A2 was backed up between Faido and the traffic control point in Airolo. As alternative routes, the TCS recommended the San Bernardino Tunnel and the Gotthard Pass road.