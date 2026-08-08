Northbound traffic returning home once again caused long wait times in front of the Gotthard Road Tunnel on Saturday evening. The traffic jam in front of the south portal reached its peak at 4:35 p.m., stretching ten kilometers, before it began to clear.

At 7:00 p.m., the traffic jam between Quinto and the toll plaza in Airolo was still 5 kilometers long, according to the website of the Swiss Touring Club (TCS). At one point, the delay had reached up to one hour and 50 minutes. On the mountain pass road, travelers heading home had to wait up to 30 minutes.

The day before, the traffic jam in front of the south portal had already reached a length of ten kilometers. The TCS predicted wait times of up to three hours for Sunday and Monday. Summer vacation is coming to an end this week in numerous cantons.