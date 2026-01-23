Swiss solar pioneer Bertrand Piccard has received support from the European Commission for his new venture. His project to fly around the globe in a hydrogen-powered aircraft is now under the auspices of the Brussels-based commission.

By supporting Climate Impulse, the European Commission recognizes that the project contributes to climate action, innovation, and sovereignty, Climate Impulse wrote in a press release on Wednesday. The patronage is purely symbolic and is not tied to any financial support.

"Hydrogen supports a strategic sector that will be a driving force behind the energy transition and industrial competitiveness," Stéphane Séjourné, Vice President of the European Commission, was quoted as saying in the press release. “Aviation will fly the flag for Europe on our journey toward a carbon-free world.”

Piccard was quoted as saying that Climate Impulse is intended to inspire new hope by making possible what some consider impossible. The Swiss national is leading the project together with French composite engineer Raphaël Dinelli.

Climate Impulse aims to fly around the world in a single, nonstop, and emission-free flight using a hydrogen-powered aircraft. The company plans to use so-called green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy. According to the company, the flight is scheduled for 2030.

Piccard is known for circumnavigating the globe by air. In 1999, he circumnavigated the globe in a hot-air balloon with Brian Jones without making any stops. From March 2015 to July 2016, he circumnavigated the globe in several stages with André Borschberg in a solar-powered aircraft.