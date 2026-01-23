ARCHIVE – The Russian Pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale. The Biennale Arte, held every two years, is considered one of the most important exhibitions of contemporary visual art. The EU is discontinuing its ongoing funding of the Venice Art Biennale, which amounted to two million euros. Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa
Keystone
The EU is discontinuing its ongoing funding of the Venice Art Biennale, which amounts to two million euros. The decision was made due to Russia's participation, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission.