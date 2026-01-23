A rare intestinal disease is currently spreading at an unusually rapid rate in the United States. Since June, nearly 3,000 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported. The disease is caused by a parasite that can be found on fruits, in lettuce, and in water, among other places.

Here's what it's all about In the United States, nearly 3,000 cases of the intestinal disease cyclosporosis have been reported since June.

The disease is caused by a parasite that can be found on fresh food or in water.

The illness often causes severe diarrhea and can last for several weeks. Summary created with

A severe gastrointestinal illness has been spreading in the U.S. for just under a month. The disease itself is not new: it is known as cyclosporiasis. “This infection occurs primarily in warm climates where sanitary conditions are inadequate,” according to the medical reference work MSD Manual.

What is new, however, is the high number of reported cases. Normally, only a few dozen cases are recorded in the U.S. each year. Since June, however, nearly 3,000 cases have been reported. Experts also believe that the actual number is significantly higher, since not all those affected get tested or report their cases.

Cyclosporosis is caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases have now been reported in 31 states. In the state of Michigan alone, 1,251 cases had already been reported as of July 9, according to "Scientific American."

According to the "Huffington Post", approximately 500 cases have also been confirmed in New York State. Significantly more cases than usual have also been reported in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Kentucky.

These symptoms indicate a medical condition

The parasite is found primarily on fresh foods such as raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and leafy vegetables like lettuce, spinach, and herbs. It can also be found in water.

A particular problem is that symptoms often do not appear until seven to 14 days after exposure to the parasite. As a result, it is often difficult to trace the source of the infection.

Typical symptoms include severe watery diarrhea, which is sometimes described as “explosive.” Other symptoms may include bloating, severe fatigue, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, weight loss, a mild fever, and nausea.

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Canadian health authorities, which have also observed a slight increase in cases, point out that without treatment, symptoms can last from several days to several months. For most people affected, symptoms last six to seven weeks. In some cases, they disappear temporarily and then reappear later.

The illness is generally not life-threatening. However, severe dehydration may require hospitalization. Of the more than 1,200 people who fell ill in Michigan, 44 had to be hospitalized.

How can you prevent infection?

Health authorities primarily recommend washing raw fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them. However, this does not provide complete protection.

In addition, experts recommend buying whole heads of lettuce instead of pre-packaged salad mixes. The outer leaves should be removed, as parasites are particularly likely to be found there. Afterward, all the leaves should be washed thoroughly with clean water.

According to the Canadian newspaper *Le Devoir*, freezing fresh food can also reduce the risk of infection, but it does not completely eliminate the parasite. Heating the food during cooking, on the other hand, reliably kills the pathogen.

In addition, the usual hygiene measures apply: wash your hands thoroughly after using the restroom and before preparing food.

What is the situation in Switzerland?

In Switzerland, cases of cyclosporosis are rare and usually occur only sporadically. The disease is not currently listed separately on the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) information portal on communicable diseases.

In most cases, people become infected while traveling abroad. As in many other countries, cyclosporiasis is a notifiable disease in Switzerland. If the disease is diagnosed, doctors or other healthcare professionals must report the case to the FOPH so that potential outbreaks can be detected and contained early on.

There is one piece of good news, however: The disease is not transmitted from person to person.