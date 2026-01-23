Up to 93 percent coverage just before sunset: On Wednesday, Switzerland will experience its greatest solar eclipse since 1999. What you need for the perfect view:

What time will the solar eclipse take place?

The moon’s first contact with the sun’s disk can be observed in the Lake Constance region starting around 7:24 p.m. The eclipse will reach its peak shortly before the end of the event, which coincides with sunset around 8:45 p.m. in Geneva. Depending on the location, the Moon will cover between 91 percent (in the Lake Constance region) and 93 percent (in Geneva) of the Sun.

Where is it best seen from?

A clear view toward the west and northwest is crucial when choosing an observation site, because the sun is already very low in the sky at that time, as Marc Eichenberger, president of the Swiss Astronomical Society (SAG), explained in response to a query from the Keystone-SDA news agency. “The peaks of the Pre-Alps or the Swiss Plateau are very well suited—although even there, you must always make sure that no hill or other obstacle blocks the view to the west-northwest,” said Eichenberger. Deep mountain valleys, on the other hand, are at a clear disadvantage because surrounding mountain ranges block the sun prematurely.

Will the weather cooperate?

According to forecasts from Meteoschweiz, weather conditions look good. There should be hardly any clouds, especially in the Mittelland. In the Alps, thunderclouds could limit visibility.

Are sunglasses enough to watch the eclipse?

No, sunglasses are not suitable for viewing a solar eclipse. Certified solar eclipse glasses are essential.

"Looking directly at the sun through an unprotected optical instrument, such as binoculars or a telescope, will cause blindness in a fraction of a second," warns the SAG. This also applies when the sun is partially obscured by the moon.

I won't be able to make it on August 12. When will the next chance to observe a solar eclipse be?

Anyone who misses this spectacle will have to wait a very long time: a partial solar eclipse of this magnitude won’t be visible in Switzerland again until 2075. The reason such events are so rare locally is the narrow shadow cast by the Moon, which covers only a strip about 150 to 200 kilometers wide on Earth. The fact that this strip happens to pass right through Switzerland is pure luck. From a global perspective, solar and lunar eclipses occur about every six months, but they require a willingness to travel to the respective location of the event. The last total solar eclipse on Swiss soil took place in 1842 in Ticino and Puschlav.