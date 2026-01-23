Hape Kerkeling’s book about cats, *Pfoten vom Tisch!*, is being adapted into a movie—and 300 extras are now being sought for the production. As the Eick & Weber agency told the German Press Agency, filming will take place in August and September in the Cologne and Dortmund areas.

Those interested can apply online at https://hape-casting.de starting now through September 11. In the book *Pfoten vom Tisch!*, German entertainer and comedian Kerkeling shares his love for cats and his experiences with them as pets.

"Our story takes place across several time periods—from the 1970s through the 1990s and 2009 to the present," said agency co-owner Gregor Weber. Anyone who looks like they belong in one of these time periods is invited.

Girls and boys between the ages of 10 and 13 are in particularly high demand for school classroom scenes set in the 1970s. In addition, men and women are being sought to play neighbors, residents of the Ruhr region, passersby, airport passengers, and attendees at an author reading. For some scenes, we’re looking for people who enjoy singing and dancing.

They're also looking for a lookalike for young Hape

In general, they are looking for people with as natural an appearance as possible. “For boys and men, hair that is as long as possible—at least down to the ears—is preferred,” Weber said. Shaved sides or the back of the neck, on the other hand, are not suitable. “Girls and women should have hair at least chin-length. Ideally, everyone should let their hair grow out until the costume rehearsal in August in Cologne. Everyone must be prepared for a historical haircut.” Accordingly, the following are not allowed: dyed or highlighted hair, tanning bed tans, braces, artificial fingernails, permanent makeup, piercings, and tattoos in visible areas of the body.

In addition, minor roles and voice-over parts will also be cast. In addition, ten stand-ins are being sought, including one for the 10- to 12-year-old Hape, who is about 1.43 meters tall and wears a size 164. Anyone who has not received a response by September 11 has unfortunately not been selected.